FREMONT — Fremont senior Brogan Blue committed to playing football at nearby Trine University on Thursday afternoon.
“I’m not done playing yet,” Blue said. “I want to fulfill a dream of playing past high school.
“The coaches (at Trine) really reached out to me. The team and the faculty really got along with me. They have great coaches,” he added. “I’m really excited about what is to come.”
Blue, a wide receiver and defensive back, was one of the Eagles’ better players the last couple of years. He was especially a big play target for quarterback Zak Pica last fall.
Blue was picked as an All-Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division selection at wide receiver and tight end this past season. He also earned Academic All-State honors from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Eagles coach Trevor Thomas feels Blue will compete in a highly-competitive environment at Trine, a consistent winner in the NCAA Division III ranks, because of his work ethic and attitude.
“I want myself to get better all-around, strength, speed, agility,” Blue said. “I want to have a place on the team.”
Blue will study business and marketing at Trine. He wants to own his own business someday.
