ANGOLA — Two teams near the top of the Northeast Corner Conference softball standings met up in Angola Thursday evening, as the Hornets and Central Noble entered the night in a race for second place in the conference as the season winds down.
It was the host Hornets who knocked the Cougars down a peg to take a half-game lead for the third place spot as Brooklyn Sicard scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory.
“We had the last at-bat and we took advantage of our opportunity,” Angola coach Pete Henderson said. “That sums up this game. Before that, Central Noble started off and crushed the ball to produce a run, and then we kind of produced a run. It was just a good softball game.”
Central Noble (14-7 overall, 4-3 NECC) got onto the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning when Kennedy Vice doubled to right field, scoring Avery Deter from second base.
The Hornets (13-7, 5-3) answered in the bottom of the inning when Harlee Henney opened with a triple and scored to tie the game after Eleanore Knauer grounded out to shortstop.
The Cougars were unable to retake the lead in the second, allowing Angola to take its first lead of the game when Grace Steury singled to shortstop, knocking in Jazlyn Friedel to go up 2-1.
But an answer would come again in the third for CN when Grace Swank (2-for-3, 2B, Run, RBI) hit an RBI single to center field to score Kierra Bolen, before Henney gave a 3-2 lead back to the Hornets in the bottom half after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Sicard.
The fourth and fifth innings saw little to no action from either side, save for a single by Sicard, as both teams went down in 1-2-3 order after Sicard was caught stealing in the fifth.
Swank put the Cougars back in a good position in the top of the sixth after doubling to center field to open the inning, later scoring and tying the game when Kyndal Pease singled to left. Pease made it to third on the next play following a double by Abby Hile, but was unable to score.
With the game tied at three in the bottom of the seventh, Knauer got on base with a walk to put the Hornets in a game-winning situation, allowing Summer Allen to come on for her as a courtesy runner.
Allen advanced to second on a passed ball, and then third after a ground ball single by Alyssa Kyle. The game ended when Sicard grounded to shortstop, who threw to first and allowed Allen to score the game-winning run.
“That was just a big ball in play,” Henderson said. “We’ll take it. Hit a ball, just looking to put a ball in play and make them make a play. We ended up on the right side of it tonight.”
In the circle, Knauer pitched a complete seven innings for the Hornets, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
Central Noble’s Kensyngtin Kimmel gave up four unearned runs on three hits and five walks, striking out three. She pitched a complete game as well.
Baseball
Angola 8, Central Noble 3
Across the parking lot at the baseball field, the Hornets (6-15, 4-5 NECC) had fewer difficulties dispatching the Cougars (9-9, 2-6), taking advantage of a four-run sixth inning that at the time gave them an 8-2 lead.
While Jaxon Copas (2-for-4, 2B, Run, SB) gave the Cougars an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after stealing home, it was the only lead the Cougars would hold, as the Hornets tacked on two in the bottom half of the inning via a sacrifice bunt from Micah Steury (0-for-2, Run, RBI, BB, SB) to score Payton Fulton (2-for-3, double, 2 runs, BB, SB), followed by an RBI single from Kenton Konrad (2-for-3, run, 3 RBIs, BB) to bring in Blake Miller (1-for-3, Run, SB).
After leading 3-1 after two innings due to a Cougars error, Jack Archbold (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, run, SB) doubled to left field to score Brayden Mowery (0-2, Run, 2 walks) in the bottom of the third to add another, the Hornets’ last run before their four-run burst.
Landyn Champion scored on a passed ball for the Cougars in the top of the sixth to make it 4-2 and Tyler Shisler scored in the top of the seventh on a Hornets error.
Steury was the winning pitcher for the Hornets with 10 strikeouts across 6 and one-third innings, giving up 2 runs (1 earned) on three hits and five walks.
Brody Morgan was the losing pitcher, giving up four runs (3 earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings of play. Jacob Chenoweth struck out seven batters in relief for the Cougars.
