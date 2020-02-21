WICHITA, Kan. — Trine University’s Collegiate level synchronized skating team recently traveled to compete at the 2020 Midwestern Sectional Championships, which was held from Jan. 15-19. The Thunder placed sixth and qualified for the national meet.
The U.S. Synchronized Skating National Championships are being held from Wednesday to Feb. 29 in Providence, Rhode Island. The Thunder will compete Feb. 29 in the Collegiate division, skating fifth out of 12 teams at approximately 5:31 p.m. A livestream of the event will be broadcasted through NBC Sports Gold and information can be found at U.S. Figure Skating’s Fan Zone.
This is the first time Trine will send a synchronized skating team to a national championship competition in school history.
“What an exceptionally exciting time to be a part of Trine Skating!” grinned Thunder coach Rachel Franchock. “How often do skaters get to say they were part of the first National team for their school? And next, they’ll be saying they were the first to bring home medals for Trine. I can’t wait to see the skaters who continue to join our family in the coming seasons and watch them take pride in our program’s beginning.”
While there is much to celebrate, the team knows they have their work cut out for them heading into their first Nationals. This is the team’s first season in the Collegiate division (a more competitive division than last year’s synchro team competed in) and it has been a year of learning and growth.
“Each competition we set goals on what elements we are trying to boost levels on and where we think our score should be,” explained Franchock. “And each competition, we have continued to improve our overall score or the levels we get called on specific elements. So we are definitely moving in the right direction, but it can be difficult to balance performance with the technical aspect of skating, so we have been working on training for consistency in our program and setting our elements up for success. I’m looking forward to watching their hard work pay off next weekend.”
The team’s program is made up of eight elements, including intersections, circles, spins, blocks and a step sequence. Each element should be performed in unison and can earn a specific number of points depending on how difficult the element is to execute. The team is also judged on their overall performance, including interpretation of the music, skating quality and presentation.
Trine will perform today during the first intermission of the Thunder’s final women’s hockey game of the season with Finlandia at Thunder Ice Arena. The hockey game begins at 2 p.m. the synchronized skating team will probably take to the ice around 2:40 p.m.
Thunder Open-Collegiate team 2nd last weekend
Last Saturday in Mentor, Ohio, Trine’s Open-Collegiate synchronized skating team earned a program-best second place finish in the Tri-State Synchronized Skating Championships.
Despite the team getting off to a slow start this season (it placed sixth and fifth at its first two competitions), Trine persevered to make program history, bringing home the silver medal at their 3rd and final competition of the season.
“Earlier this year, we struggled to fully apply ourselves in competition, which resulted in less than desired results,” Franchock said. “But we used the experience to fuel us to work harder. We focused our training on attacking each element and clearly the team’s dedication to our training paid off!”
This is the second season Trine University has offered an Open-Collegiate level synchronized skating team and in just year two, the team has grown from having nine skaters on the roster to 18.
“The growth of this team is exciting to watch,” Franchock said. “To double in size in our second year and earn a program-high placement at the end of the season, it’s just incredibly special to be a part of something like this. I’m so proud of them and am looking forward to building off of this momentum for year three.”
