ANGOLA — Angola High School will begin selling sports passes for the 2022-23 school year next week.
Parents and students will be able to purchase them starting Wednesday, while the general public will be able to purchase them the following day.
All passes are good for any athletic event at the high school not including postseason and Northeast Corner Conference tournament games and will be available for purchase and pickup in the athletic office.
• All Sports Pass — The All Sports Pass costs $60 for adults, $25 for students and $10 for senior citizens aged 65 and older residing in Steuben County with a valid ID.
• AHS/AMS Combo Passes — This pass is good for admission to all home sports events at Angola High School and Angola Middle School, excluding NECC tournament and postseason games. Prices are $75 for adults and $50 for students.
• Purple Pass — Purple Passes are $30 and are useable for any 10 events at the high school not including NECC tournaments and postseason games.
• Family Bundle — A new addition this year, the family bundle is not available with the AHS/AMS Combo Passes and are limited to immediate households. The price for the bundle is $200.
Single-game tickets for the season will cost $5 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.