ANGOLA — Softball wasn’t the only Trine athletic event with major Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Association championship implications Wednesday night.
At Shive Field, the Thunder women’s lacrosse team welcomed Saint Mary’s (8-6) for a huge conference matchup as the two teams sat in a tie for second place in the standings with matching 4-1 records behind Albion’s 5-1 record.
With the Thunder’s last game of the season coming up on Saturday against the Britons, Trine needed a victory over the Belles to ensure that matchup would be for a MIAA regular season championship.
The game certainly did not disappoint, going into overtime tied at 13 before a play set up by a pass from Thunder junior Ella Dougherty (1 assist) to freshman Calista Richmond (2 goals, 7 assists) behind the net led to freshman midfielder and Richmond's former Portage High School teammate Brooke Hoag (4 goals, 4 draw controls) sending a blazing shot into the bottom left corner of the net with 10.2 seconds left on the clock to defeat the reigning MIAA champions 14-13.
“Honestly, it was just the ball movement that we had and there were cutters open all night long,” Hoag said of the final play. “I just got open at the right time and then Calista got me the best pass and I put in the back of the net."
"It just felt really good to see how happy my team was because I know that all of us wanted this win so much," Hoag added. "They're the best people ever and honestly are my second family. I love each and every one of them and we have such good chemistry."
It was Hoag’s fourth goal of the game and the most important goal of her short career thus far, as the game-winner also gave Hoag a career-high.
“We've kind of been stressing to Brooke throughout the course of the game to shoot a little bit lower than what she's been shooting,” Thunder coach Kevin Cooke said. “And that last one was below the hip and that was exactly what we've been asking for.”
With the victory, the Thunder (10-3) now have a chance at history as they will seek the school's first conference title in women's lacrosse since the program came into existence in 2008.
"I definitely think there's gonna be some nerves," Hoag said. "But knowing what we did today, I just have a lot of faith in our team that we can go out and win that one and be first in conference."
After the first of her team-high five goals by Saint Mary’s Bridget Kane gave the Belles a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the game, Trine senior Liv Ghent (5 goals, 5 draw controls) scored two (one assisted by Richmond) of Trine’s next three goals along with sophomore Danielle Gargiulo (3 goals) to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead with 9:10 left in the first.
That was before the Belles went on a huge run of their own, scoring six of the next seven goal to take a 7-4 a little under halfway through the second quarter.
"To be up by a goal or down by a goal, or be up by four or down by four, the game moves so fast and Saint Mary's proved that when they scored a couple goals within the first 10-15 seconds after a draw, as did us within the first 20-30 seconds after one," Cooke said. "Saint Mary's is a really solid team historically and they've got talent all over the field, and we overcame it."
The game of runs turned into the Thunder's favor as they scored three of the next four goals to trail 8-7, one each by Ghent, Gargiulo and Hoag, all of which were assisted by Richmond.
Richmond finished the game one assist shy of tying her school assist record for the second straight time with seven.
Saint Mary's Shannon McCloskey (assisted by Kane) answered with a goal with 7:26 left in the third to give the Belles a 9-7 lead, but Ghent (assisted by Alyssa Keptner) and Richmond followed with two straight goals over the span of 1:20 to tie the game at nine with 4:33 remaining in the period.
Belles player Erin Dotson scored just under a minute later to once again give Saint Mary's a one-goal lead, but then the trio of Ghent (assisted by Richmond), Hoag (assisted by Dougherty) and Gargiulo (assisted by Ghent) would strike again, rattling off three straight scores to suddenly give the Thunder a 12-10 lead with 1:03 left in the third, its first since early in the first period.
Nine seconds later, Dotson quickly brought the Belles back within one on a fast break started by winning a draw control, sprinting past Thunder defenders with ease before sending the ball to the back of the net.
Saint Mary's then tied it up at 12 a minute and a half into the fourth on a goal by Sarah Frick (assisted by Kane).
Neither team would score again until 4:32 left in the game when Keptner found Richmond wide open halfway across the field to set up a one-on-one against the Belles goalkeeper, with Richmond winning that battle to give Trine a 13-12 lead.
Kane once again tied it up for the Belles over a minute later on a drive that ended up being the one to send the game into overtime.
Games can't be won without goalkeepers, and that didn't ring more true than in overtime with senior Jillian Rejczyk (8-2) making two huge saves to preserve the tie.
"Jill made some great saves," Cooke said. "And it's a credit to the defense. The defense forces bad shots from six to eight meters away, and because they force bad shots, it helps Jill make those saves and leads to great transitions going the other way."
For the game, Rejczyk had 14 saves and held the Belles to just one goal on seven free position shots. Trine's offense was 0-for-7 in the same category.
Many of the game's final statistics show that it was an even contest throughout, with the Belles having outshot the Thunder 34-32 and having fewer turnovers by a margin or 22-20, but Trine won the battles in ground balls (24-23), saves (14-10) and clearances (25-19).
"The team did everything that they needed to do to win," Cooke said. "They did the little things defensively and had some final stands. During timeouts we say we need the ball back one more time and if we can do that, the offense will help win the game. And they did."
Saturday’s matchup at Albion will start at 5 p.m.
