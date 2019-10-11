BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Kameron Colclasure scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lift Fremont to a 20-6 victory over Prairie Heights on a rainy, cold Friday night in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School division football game at Hubert Cline Field.
The contest started explosive on both sides.
Fremont (4-4, 2-2 NECC Small) scored on the first offensive drive of the game.
Colclasure rolled out right to pass on a fourth down-and-6 play in Eagle territory. The junior could not find a receiver and took off and ran down the Panther sideline, then found an opening where went west to east toward the Fremont sideline and scored from 57 yards out at the 9:42 mark of the first quarter.
Prairie Heights (1-7, 0-4) answered 78 seconds later on an 18-yard touchdown run from senior Ethan Hoover at the 8:24 mark. Hoover lined up as a running back and slot receiver as PH coach Pat McCrea wanted to get the ball to his best football athlete in space. Sophomore Luke Severe played quarterback.
Severe looked comfortable under center and the Panthers made positive progress on offense with good production at times from Hoover and sophomore running back Sam Levitz. But Heights struggled to sustain drives, and penalties were consistently backbreakers for the home team throughout the night.
The defenses took control of the game as the weather deteriorated. However, Fremont broke through in the fourth quarter.
Colclasure scored touchdowns on a 4-yard run with 9:23 left and on a 19-yard scamper with 5:02 left. Fremont scored two points after Colclasure’s third score on Colclasure’s pass to Dylan Parsons.
The Eagles will play Frontier from the Lafayette area to end their regular season next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Max Mitchell Sports Complex. Prairie Heights will travel to West Noble this coming Friday.
