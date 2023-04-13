ANGOLA — Angola senior Lindsey Call was a big part of a pretty successful Hornet volleyball program these past few seasons.
Now, Call’s hard work both on and off the court have paid off with an opportunity to take her game to the next level.
On Monday of this week, Call officially committed to both play college volleyball and get her education at Trine University.
The Hornet standout said in addition to the chance to stay really close to home, she was drawn to the sense of community on the Trine campus. “I like how all the sports are in tune with each other, they all support each other,” Call said. “It’s one big community.”
Call added that she hopes to work on her leadership skills as she becomes a part of the Thunder volleyball squad. She plans to major in elementary education.
Call helped lead the Hornets to a 31-1 record in her senior campaign, which included Northeast Corner Conference and sectional titles on the way to a trip to a Class 3A regional final. She tallied 254 assists, 54 digs, 20 service aces and 12 kills.
The Thunder were 12-11 in 2022 (4-4 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association).
