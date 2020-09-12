ANGOLA — In an anticipated defensive battle, Angola’s boys soccer team struck early and held on to knock Central Noble out of first place in the Northeast Corner Conference Saturday morning.
The Hornets won 1-0 to give the Cougars their first conference loss and make the NECC more congested at the top.
Angola (5-2-1 overall) leads the NECC at 4-1 with the tougher teams in the league out of the way. Only a road match at Eastside Monday and a home match with Lakeland on Sept. 22 remain in conference play.
The Blazers lost their first conference match Saturday evening at Westview by a 9-0 score to fall to 2-1 in NECC play. They are tied for fourth with West Noble.
The Cougars (3-2-3, 3-1 NECC) fall in a tie for second place with Garrett.
Angola senior Kane Wagner scored within the first 10 minutes of the match on an assist from classmate Dalton Ball.
Central Noble has been in close matches all season long and did not panic. But it was unable to get the equalizing goal.
“I told the guys at half that I wasn’t worried,” Cougars coach Joe Imhof said. “It was a 1-0 game. It was still a toss-up... We put pressure on them and had our opportunities. We just couldn’t connect the dots.
“Give credit to Angola. They stopped a lot of our through balls and their back line was solid.”
The Hornets possessed the ball for a majority of the match, and were in the right positions when CN goalkeeper Aidan Dreibelbis turned defense into offense with big punts. That was specifically the case for Angola senior defenders Will Krebs and Joel Knox. They did not let Cougar forwards get behind them and did not get twisted out of position by big bounces.
“Our back line was solid,” Hornets coach Nathan Wilz said. “They put a lot of work in.”
Wilz thought his team could have been better at cashing in on opportunities. Dreibelbis made a couple big saves along the way.
“We got a win. We possessed the ball well and switched the field,” Wilz said.
Senior Airoh Cassady earned the shutout in goal for Angola.
The Hornets will play at West Noble in a first-round match of the NECC Tournament Tuesday after traveling to Eastside on Monday. Central Noble will travel to Butler to take on the Blazers in the NECC opener Tuesday.
“Eastside is an unknown. We haven’t seen them play,” Imhof said. “But I’m feeling pretty good. I’m proud of how our boys played (Saturday). They’re not only great competitors, but they also respect the game.
“It’s a year where almost any team can win it.”
