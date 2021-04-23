FREMONT — Fremont’s baseball team lost to Woodlan 4-1 to begin a twi-night doubleheader Friday.
The Class 1A state-ranked Eagles (4-4 before game two Friday) only got one run after loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the third inning.
Kameron Colclasure singled and stole second base. Jaden Zuccolotto struck out, then ran to first after the Warrior catcher caught the Austin Snyder pitch on a hop. The catcher did not throw down and Zuccolotto was safe at first.
Ethan Bock laid down a bunt single to load the bases. After a Nick Miller popout, Colclasure scored on Gabel Pentecost’s sacrifice fly to right.
The Warriors (2-4) scored two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
In the fourth, Tanner Bair had a bunt single, then went from first to third on a well-executed hit-and-run single by Tyler Redmon. Redmon grounded the ball in the place the second baseman Bock vacated to cover second base with Bair running, then Bair scored on a Fremont error on the same play to tie the game.
Freshman Noah Acquaviva punched a single to right off Colclasure to give Woodlan a 2-1 lead.
Bair singled with two outs in the fifth to drive in a run and put the Warriors ahead 3-1.
Carter Knoblauch picked up the win in relief for Woodlan.
