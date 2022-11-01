ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament, losing to Adrian 3-1 (25-17, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22) for the second time this season.
Leading the Thunder in kills were three players with 10 each: Olivia Jolliffe, Catherine Dobies (15 digs) and Cassidy Victor.
Kailee Cornell led the team with 22 assists, ahead of Joslynn Battle’s 14. Battle also led Trine with two aces along with Dobies.
Rachel Campbell led the Thunder with 16 digs and Kacie Van Kalker had 12.
For Adrian, Amber Morris led with 16 kills and added 11 digs, followed by Megan Feldmann with 14 kills.
Hailey Farrell led the Bulldogs with 35 assists and had eight digs, and Mya Minjares led the team with 23 digs and added eight assists.
Other contributors for Adrian were Mallory Dorow with eight kills and Kayla Chan with six.
Trine loses three student athletes to graduation: Battle, Bethany Ulring and Kailee Cornell.
The Thunder finish the season 12-11, while Adrian (13-9) faces top-seeded and NCAA Division III 4th-ranked Calvin on the Knights’ home floor of Van Andel Arena this Friday evening.
On Monday, Dobies, a sophomore outside hitter, was named MIAA Position Player of the Week.
Dobies led the Thunder to wins in both of their conference matches last week. She had 31 kills and 18 digs last week.
