ELKHART — Angola’s gymnastics opened the season Wednesday night by winning the Elkhart Holiday Invitational.
The Hornets had 106.25 points. The host Lions were second with 103.2. Lakeland was fifth with 81.8.
Angola was led by sophomore Alayna Shamp, who won the all-around championship with 36.4. She won the vault with 9.45, tied for first in the floor exercise with 9.4, and was second on both the balance beam (9.05) and the uneven bars (8.5).
Hornet freshman Bailey Lanoue was sixth all-around in her high school debut with 33.85. She tied for fourth in the balance beam with 8.75.
Junior Avery Boyer won on the bars for Angola with 8.7, and senior teammate Summer Allen tied for fifth with 8.2. Senior Sarah Hutchins was third on the floor with 9.3.
The Lakers were led by Emma Schiffli. She was fourth on vault with 9.25, tied for sixth on the floor with 8.8, seventh on the bars with 7.8 and eighth all-around with 32.55.
Lakeland’s Alayna Rasler tied for 12th place on beam with 6.9.
The Lakers are back in action on Jan. 9 when they host a dual meet with Northrop at 6:30 p.m. Angola returns to action on Jan. 12 when it travels to Homestead.
Elkhart Holiday Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Angola 106.25, 2. Elkhart 103.2, 3. Plymouth 100.3, 4. Westville 82.3, 5. Lakeland 81.8, 6. New Prairie 77.9, 7. Wawasee 43, 8. Morgan Township 34.1.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 36.4, 2. Hutchinson (P) 36.1, 3t. Jasnieski (NP) and Iannarelli (Elk) 35, 5. K. Whitaker (Morgan Township) 34.1, 6. Bailey Lanoue (A) 33.85, 8. Schiffli (LL) 32.55, 13. Gayheart (LL) 24.1, 14t. Ala. Rasler (LL) and S. Allen (A) 23.65.
Floor Exercise: 1t. Shamp (A) and Hutchinson (P) 9.4, 3. Hutchins (A) 9.3, 4. Lindholm (Elk) 9.15, 5. Franklin (Elk) 9, 6t. Schiffli (LL) 8.8, 10. Lanoue (A) 8.6, 11. Boyer (A) 8.55, 19. K. Ritchie (LL) 7.1, 23. Gayheart (LL) 6.2, 24t. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.15.
Balance Beam: 1. Hutchinson (P) 9.45, 2. Shamp (A) 9.05, 3. Hunter (P) 8.8, 4t. Iannarelli (Elk), Lanoue (A), Fruth (Elk) and Ingle (Elk) 8.75; 9t. Hutchins (A) 8.45, 12t. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.9, 14t. Schiffli (LL) 6.7, 17t. S. Allen (A) and Gayheart (LL) 6.5, 26. Barrick (LL) 2.9.
Uneven Bars: 1. Boyer (A) 8.7, 2. Shamp (A) 8.5, 3. Jasnieski (NP) 8.4, 4. Iannarelli (Elk) 8.3, 5t. Hutchinson (P) and S. Allen (A) 8.2, 7. Schiffli (LL) 7.8, 8t. Lanoue (A) 7.6, 20t. Ala. Rasler (LL) and E. Riehl (LL) 3.5, 22. Gayheart (LL) 3.3.
Vault: 1. Shamp (A) 9.45, 2. Jasnieski (NP) 9.35, 3. K. Whitaker (MT) 9.3, 4. Schiffli (LL) 9.25, 5. Iannarelli (Elk) 9.2, 7t. S. Allen (A) 8.95, 9t. Lanoue (A) 8.9, 13. Hutchins (A) 8.8, 19. Gayheart (LL) 8.1, 23. Barrick (LL) 7.45, 25. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.