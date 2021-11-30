ANGOLA — The Class 2A No. 4 Fairfield Falcons and the Class 3A No. 12 Angola Hornets went to battle in a girls basketball Northeast Corner Conference matchup Tuesday night.
And it was quite the battle.
With neither team gaining an advantage after the first quarter as they tied at 8. Then the Falcons outscored the Hornets 16-7 that proved to be the difference maker in the team’s 56-47 victory.
Points were few and far between in the first, with only about one basket coming every minute.
The only lead of the game for the Hornets came at the 5:12 mark of the period, after junior Tyrah Stillman’s opening basket and three-pointer, followed by senior Lauren Leach’s score, gave Angola a 7-3 lead.
Fairfield junior Bailey Willard would follow up Stillman’s scores with a basket and three of her own to give the Falcons an 8-7 lead with 2:40 left in the quarter. An ensuing free throw by Hornets sophomore Macy Oberlin would knot things up.
And then the Falcons took over.
Fairfield senior Brooke Sanchez scored 18 out of her game-high 25 points over the next two quarters, scoring six points in a 10-0 run by the Falcons over the final 2:24 of the half. Leach, however, abruptly ended the run with a three from the volleyball line at the buzzer to cut the Hornets deficit to 24-15 at halftime.
The Hornets (4-4, 2-2 NECC) played its best basketball of the night from the offensive side of the ball, scoring 19 points, with eight coming from Leach. Angola ended the quarter on an 8-0 run after back-to-back threes from Tyrah and Alexis Stillman, followed by a score from sophomore Kylie Caswell to bring the Hornets within five, trailing 39-34.
Twelve seconds into the fourth, Fairfield junior Morgan Gawthrop opened the quarters scoring by making two free throws to put the Falcons up 41-34, but junior Jaelyn Fee was not going to let them pull away further, hitting two three-pointers in 22 seconds to cut it to 41-40.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, that would be as close as they would get, being unable to retake a lead it hadn’t held since the first quarter.
The Falcons (8-0, 2-0) would be lifted by Sanchez, juniors Brea Garber, Bailey Willard and Gawthrop and sophomore Kaylee Dillon in the dying minutes to hang on to their unbeaten season.
The Hornets also lost on the boards, being outrebounded 35-30, but played a clean game in terms of ball handling, turning the ball over only seven times to the Falcons’ 10.
Leach led the team in scoring with 13 points while adding seven rebounds (4 offensive) and two assists. Tyrah Stillman and Fee were the other Hornets to hit double figures in the point column, with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists for Stillman and 10 points, two rebounds and an assist for Fee.
Other contributions for Angola came from Caswell (8 points, 5 rebounds, two assists), Alexis Stillman (3 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound), sophomore Leah Snyder (1 point, 7 rebounds, 1 assist) and Oberlin (1 point, 4 rebounds, 1 assist).
For the Falcons, along with her 25 points, Sanchez added nine defensive rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Gawthrop had 11 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Garber rounded out the top scorers for Fairfield, having scored nine points as well as grabbing six rebounds, blocking four shots and recording an assist.
The next game for the Hornets will be this Friday at NECC foe Central Noble, while the Falcons will have a conference matchup at home Saturday night against Prairie Heights.
Angola JV 38, Fairfield 20
The Hornets scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed to the Falcons, leading 29-9 at halftime and 33-17 after the third quarter.
Angola freshman Ava Rinard led all scorers with 11 points, followed by her teammates, freshmen Karleigh Gillen and Anna McClure with seven each. Sophomore Isabelle Rinard had six points.
Fairfield freshman Kenadie Schrock led her team with six points. Freshman Zoie Miller had five points. Sophomore Savannah Cronin and freshman Greta Hochstetler each added four.
