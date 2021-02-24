FREMONT — Eva Foulk loves volleyball too much to give it up and will get an opportunity to play at the college level.
The Fremont High School senior committed to NCAA Division III Adrian College on Tuesday afternoon.
“It depends on how hard you work and how much you want it,” Foulk said. “I wanted to continue a sport that I love.
“I love the coaches and the positive atmosphere they create at Adrian. That’s the place where I should be.”
Foulk has played volleyball for nine years, but is not the typical volleyball player heading into college. She hasn’t played club volleyball since middle school.
Her commitment to being a three-sport athlete meant more as she played basketball and softball along with volleyball. Then knee injuries got in the way in her freshman and sophomore years, especially for volleyball.
Foulk was a setter for the Eagles for the past two seasons. She was an All-Northeast Corner Conference honorable mention last fall, collecting 352 assists, 157 digs, 48 kills, 38 aces, 25 block assists and five solo blocks.
Foulk averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in her lone varsity basketball season this winter, and endured a couple stretches where she missed action due to being in COVID-19 quarantine. She will be an outfielder for the softball team this upcoming spring.
“I’m just trying to have as much fun as I can,” Foulk said.
Foulk was a varsity starter as a sophomore for Fremont’s Class 1A North Semi-State runner-up softball team in 2019 and did not make an error in 13 fielding chances. She also had 77 plate appearances and hit .212 (14-66) with 15 runs batted in and 13 runs scored.
Foulk had a key outfield assist early in the 2019 season in a big game against fellow NECC power Central Noble. She threw a Cougar runner out at the plate from shallow right field in the fifth inning of the Eagles’ 6-4 win in Albion.
Eva is excited to narrow her sports focus to just volleyball in college and will be prepared to work at Adrian. She will also study exercise science at the southeast Michigan school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.