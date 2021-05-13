BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ softball team stacked up pretty well with Northeast Corner Conference leader Fairfield for most of Thursday’s contest.
The Panthers answered a good start from the Falcons to draw even, outhit Fairfield for a decent stretch and knocked out its ace Kayla Miller. Heights capitalized on some Falcon mistakes and got plenty of big outs.
But the Panthers made some mistakes in the fifth inning to help get Fairfield back in the game, and then the Class 2A ninth-ranked Falcons erupted on PH relievers to win 21-9 at The Field of Dreams.
Prairie Heights scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Senior Haylee Henderson singled home a run. Then two runs scored on a couple of Falcon mistakes in one sequence of events. Henderson scored on a wild pitch, then Bre Walter came around from second to score when catcher Bailey Willard and Miller did not connect on a play at the plate.
Fairfield was hitting to start the top of the fifth inning, but Panthers helped the visitors score four runs in the frame to tie the game.
A single by Makenna Steele appeared to load the bases with one out, but the throw from the outfield bounced past catcher Renae Meek. Brooke Sanchez scored on the play.
Then Willard doubled to rightcenter as an incorrect route was taken to the ball and two runs scored to make a 7-6 game. Willard scored after a Falcon fly ball was dropped in center.
Sophomore Trinity Pratt entered the game in the sixth in place of starting pitcher Kiana Allshouse. Pratt has had some solid performances and helped Panther pitching improved greatly, but the Falcons had her number on Thursday.
Fairfield had six straight hits off Pratt and she did not record an out. When Madi Strater came in for Pratt, the Falcons led 11-7.
“They liked that speed,” Heights coach Rocky DeLancey said.
Fairfield (19-3, 8-0 NECC) went on to scored seven times in the sixth and seven more runs in the seventh.
“We’ve bounced back by hitting the ball all year long,” veteran Falcon coach John Skibbe said.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. Prairie Heights has a good, solid team,” he continued. “Kayla’s dropball was hanging. Brooke throws a different ball.”
Sanchez pitched the final three-plus innings to get the win in relief for Fairfield. She also had three hits and drove in two runs. The Falcons had 20 hits as a team.
Strater had a two-run homer in the seventh for the Panthers (13-8, 5-2).
Walter had three hits and three runs scored for Prairie Heights. Kalli Aaron was 2-for-3 with a walk. Chloe Riehl was 1-for-2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly and two runs batted in. Henderson and Savanah Phares each had two hits, and Lillie Booher also drove in two runs.
“I’m happy with how we hit both pitchers (Miller and Sanchez),” DeLancey said. “We just made too many mistakes.
“I’m happy with how the girls have battled.”
Fairfield will try to clinch the NECC regular season title next week. It has home games with Westview on Tuesday and West Noble on Thursday.
