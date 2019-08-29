BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Angola soccer team had scored two goals in its four games prior to Thursday’s matchup with Prairie Heights. Both scores came in a single contest, and the Hornets had been shut out in each of the past two games.
So when the team found itself up 7-0 at the half against the Panthers, it was unfamiliar territory, you could say.
“For the kids’ sake, it was great for them to see the ball go in the back of the net. Any time you can get a little more of that confidence going into that next game, that’s a big thing,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said.
Angola created its lead in a hurry, scoring six goals in the first 20 minutes. Junior Joel Knox led the way during the span with two scores, and his size (6-foot-3) created opportune mismatches near the goal that stood out to his coaches.
“He’s dangerous near the goal, he just needs to figure a few more things out,” Appleton said. “But his size is great because it helps to offset Leo (Lozano Vargas), who is a bit smaller.”
The Hornets also received goals from Vargas, Bryce Dailey, Bradley Soto and Sam Adamson. Soto and Adamson each added a goal in the second half as well.
The win was huge for the Hornets (1-4, 1-2 NECC) and not just because it was the team’s first, Appleton said. The Hornets displayed crisper passing and a better vision of passing lanes in the win. Those are two areas the team has struggled mightily with against stiffer competition.
For Heights, the game underscored the Panthers’ No. 1 problem, inexperience.
The Panthers (0-5, 0-3) scored twice in their season opener, but had been shut out each contest since. Early on against the Hornets, that inexperience showed in the form of hesitation on passes and shots, as well as not moving properly on defense.
For a team with eight new starters, this was an expected problem, said coach Craig Burkholder. But that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.
“You get some of this every year, and you work with it,” Burkholder said. “Some of the players are making great progress. But, for now, it hurts us in areas such as communication and connecting passes, which have been our two big downfalls when it comes to scoring.”
Burkholder saw glimpses of how he envisions this team playing, including on a scoring play by sophomore Gavin Roberts, which was set up by a nice pass from junior Trent Van Wagner. But the moments were fleeting.
Eventually the team might get there. Until then, though, there’s only one thing to do.
“We’re just gonna keep trying,” Burkholder said. “We’re gonna keep working. There’s a long road until we get to that point.”
UP NEXT
Prairie Heights hosts Eastside on Tuesday.
Angola visits Concordia on Sept. 7.
