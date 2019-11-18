TEMPE, Ariz. — Trine University freshman Amira Faulkner was second in the NCAA Division III race of the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship Saturday at Tempe Town Lake North Park.
Faulkner led the Thunder to a second-place team finish with 25 points. North Central, Illinois, won its third straight Division III national championship, scoring 10 points. Millikin, Illinois, was third with 28.
Faulkner finished the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and 5-kilometer run in an overall time of 1 hour, 11 minutes and 27 seconds. She finished 19 seconds behind individual national champion Madelyn Scopp from North Central.
Faulkner was the second woman to finish the swim in 11:08, which was five seconds behind Cardinal senior Grace Miller. Faulkner caught Miller and battled for first with Miller throughout the 20K bike ride.
Scopp made her move in the 5K run and finished with the fastest time in that part of the race at 20:45 to win the triathlon. Faulkner and Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Rachel Ruona were next at 21:34. So the Trine athlete from Bellbrook, Ohio, hung in there on the run to be the national runner-up in her first national championship triathlon.
Another Thunder freshman had a strong showing on the big stage as Ali Smith finished fifth in 1:14:01.
Trine also had Kendallville’s Kyra Warren in 18th in 1:22:03, freshman Sam Weaver in 22nd in 1:24:40, junior Tori Klingsmith in 24th at 1:25:12, sophomore Rachel Jones in 32nd at 1:30:46, and freshman Cameron Hoellrich in 33rd place in 1:30:49.
