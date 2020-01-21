KENDALLVILLE — East Noble did just enough in the closing moments to pull out a 42-39 win over Prairie Heights on Tuesday night.
The Knights (8-13) led by 11 points early in the third quarter, and the Panthers (9-11) got the lead to within two points with 37 seconds left, but a last second shot by Alayna Boots hit the front of the rim, ending their chance to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Boots led all scorers with 12 points, Lex German finished with 11 and Kennedy Kugler added eight for the Panthers.
Avan Beiswanger and Carly Turner each had 10 points to lead the Knights, followed by Bree Walmsley and Karly Kirkpatrick each with six.
Kylie Garton did a lot of the dirty work for the Knights as she finished with six steals, five assists and four rebounds to go along with her four points, including the final two free throws of the game.
East Noble jumped out to a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, which ended with an 8-0 run, fueled by back-to-back three-pointers from Turner and Walmsley.
Boots cut the deficit to single digits on her own with a basket off a steal from Trevyn Terry then drilled a three to cut the lead to six midway through the second quarter.
The Knights pushed the lead back to double digits briefly to start the third quarter after a bucket from Turner. Then, Heights went on an 8-0 run, including two scores from Kugler and a three from German. Beiswanger ended the run with a trey of her own with 4:20 left in the third.
The Panthers tied the game with six minutes left in the fourth after a pair of free throws from Kugler, which was a part of another 8-0 run from the visitors. German scored the other six points during the run, including a shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter.
Beiswanger answered the run by Heights once again with another three. Then, Kirkpatrick scored and assisted on the next seven points by the Knights to increase the lead back to nine.
The Panthers made six straight free throws to cut the lead back to two with 37 seconds left, but the Knights made three of their next five free shots to push the lead to three and force a desperate shot at the end from Boots.
Heights was 15-of-17 from the free-throw line while the Knights were 7-for-15.
East Noble hosts Leo for its final home game of the regular season on Friday while Prairie Heights welcomes Fremont on Saturday.
