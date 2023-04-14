ANGOLA — Angola High School track and field athlete Landon Herbert has been a key member of the Hornets’ track squad during his tenure, and as the Hornet senior wraps up his high school career, he has new challenges and opportunities at the next level to look forward to.
On Monday, Herbert signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Bethel University.
Herbert said the atmosphere at Bethel, especially the Pilot coaching staff, was “awesome … Everyone there is like one big family.”
An official visit to the Mishawaka campus and meeting some of the Bethel coaches helped cement Herbert’s feeling that Bethel was the place for him.
Herbert said he plans to work on getting stronger and faster as he makes the transition to the tougher college level. “I also want to work on my endurance,” Herbert said.
Getting the college decision in the books is a big relief, Herbert said. “I can enjoy the rest of my senior year,” he added.
For Herbert, that includes focusing on his final high school track season, helping the Hornets do well in both the upcoming conference and sectional meets, and hopefully beyond to regional and state.
Herbert plans on studying engineering at Bethel.
The Angola senior said he plans to focus on distance events in college.
A huge crowd of family and friends came out on Monday to attend Herbert’s after-school signing ceremony, and Herbert said the support meant the world to him.
