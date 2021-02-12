EMMA – Westview’s boys basketball team clinched a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with an 82-43 victory over Prairie Heights Friday night at the Warrior Dome.
The Warriors (14-4, 10-0 NECC) had 21 assists out of 31 made field goals and outrebounded the Panthers 32-14.
It’s been a topsy-turvy past month and a half for Westview. The competition has been from good to real weak, and it won five straight games after leading forward Drew Litwiller was no longer part of the team.
Warriors coach Ed Bentley thought his team played one of its best games of the season on Tuesday at Mishawaka. It was a good game before the Cavemen outscored Westview 18-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 52-41 victory.
“I was wondering how we were gonna bounce back. And we practiced really well Wednesday and Thursday,” Bentley said.
“At this time of year, you’re only going to go one of two ways and there’s no in between. You’re either getting worse or you’re getting better. I think they’re progressing quite well.”
Nine players scored for Westview, including four in double figures. Senior Lyndon Miller had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Classmate Caleb Cory had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Warriors established the 6-foot-5 Cory early. He had 10 points in the first half.
“Caleb is slowly, steadily getting better every day, every game,” Bentley said. “He doesn’t do anything flashy and is unselfish. This is a senior who has bided his time.”
Senior Luke Miller had 13 points, seven assists, four steals and two blocked shots for Westview. Brady Yoder added 12 points and three assists. Mason Yoder had nine points, five rebounds and two steals. Ben Byrkett chipped in eight points.
Mason Yoder missed the Mishawaka game because of a twisted ankle. Brady Yoder just got back from an injury for the Mishawaka game.
Chase Bachelor had 17 points and five rebounds for Prairie Heights (3-15, 2-5) Friday. Kamden Leedy had eight points and two steals. Isaiah Malone had two blocked shots.
Westview’s only NECC game remaining is on Feb. 23 at home against Fremont. But first, the Warriors travel to Wawasee on Tuesday. Three of Westview’s final four regular season games are against Northern Lakes Conference teams.
The Panthers travel to West Noble on Tuesday.
