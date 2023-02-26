Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High 47F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.