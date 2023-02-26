ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University's men's hockey team gave up goals early in each of the first two periods against Adrian Saturday night and it began an uphill climb the Thunder could not make in a 6-2 loss to the Bulldogs in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Harris Cup Playoffs semifinal game at Arrington Ice Arena.
The Thunder, who entered the USCHO.com NCAA Division III poll for the first time in program history early last week at No. 15, likely ended their season at 18-9-1. The third-ranked Bulldogs (22-4-2), the defending Division III national champions, will host Aurora in the conference tournament championship game this coming Saturday at 7 p.m.
Goals in the early and late stages of periods are huge for the teams that get them and something that can't be allowed. Adrian got two of those to take a 2-0 lead.
Trine could not clear to puck from its defensive zone early in the first period. The NCAA Division III leading scorer Matus Spodniak took the loose puck knocked backward from a Thunder perspective, skated in alone on Trine goaltender Kyle Kozma and scored his 28th goal of the season 1 minute, 16 seconds into the game to strike first for the Bulldogs.
Chase Spencer fired a shot from near the blue line through traffic in front of Kozma and into the net to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead 25 seconds into the second period.
Trine's Bobby Price answered by scoring on a rebound 73 seconds later to make it a 2-1 game. But the nation's best power play cashed in a few minutes later on the first of two goals by Alessio Luciani to give Adrian another two-goal lead.
Luciani knocked a shot along the goal line off of Kozma and into the net to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead with 8:35 left in the contest.
Thad Marcola scored 41 seconds later to bring the Thunder within two. But Adrian put the game away with two empty net goals in the final 1:41.
"We did not score on our opportunities," Trine coach Alex Todd said. "We struggled to score all season long. Every goal seemed like a battle.
"We did not have many chances, but we had our chances."
Adrian Coach Adam Krug thought his team rose to the challenge.
"We had a good game all-around," he said. "Trine gave us all we wanted in November and they are better now. So were we. Our team was ready for a good game... Our identity showed up early.
"Our goalie, Nic Tallarico, made some huge saves. He made a lot of timely saves," Krug added. "All in all, I liked our team game."
Tallarico made 33 saves. Kozma made 31 stops in the Trine goal.
The Thunder's senior group turned the program into a consistent winner. That includes forwards Garrett Hallford, Brendan Prappas, Justin Meers, Frank Trazzera and Brett Piper and defensemen Brad Jenion and Brett Tierney. Hallford is the program's career leading scorer. Prappas had two assists on Saturday.
"That was a pretty good group," Todd said. "They showed up and were good right from the get-go. Take away the COVID season, and they had three full seasons with winning records."
However, Jenion and Trazzera both left Saturday's game with injuries and did not return. Jenion got hurt early in the game. Trazzera got one of his arms hung up with an Adrian player late in the second period and suffered a broken collarbone.
