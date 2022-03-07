ANGOLA — Angola bass fishing state champion Connor Tonkel will be a part of Southwestern Michigan College’s first co-ed bass fishing team next academic year, signing with the Dowagiac, Michigan, school on Monday afternoon.
“One of my buddies (Lakeland’s Dalton DeFelice) signed over there and I’ve always been interested in doing college fishing,” Tonkel said.
Bud Tonkel, Connor’s father, added on SMC, “It seems like a good fit.”
Connor Tonkel will look to earn a degree in criminal justice in the two years he will attend SMC. He looks forward to growing on the water, too, and helping his teammates.
“Connor will fit in real well with our team,” Southwestern Michigan fishing coach Bill Mathews said. “He’s a diverse fisherman, and we will learn a lot from him.”
The fishing team at Southwestern Michigan College will have help from local sponsors. And it will be fully funded by the college. Their season could run throughout an academic year, and that could include a tournament in Florida in January.
Tonkel won the Student Angler Federation Indiana State Championship last June with teammate Drake Brown at Brookville Lake Reservoir, then they finished 32nd out of the 311 teams in the Second Chance tournament of the High School Fishing World Finals at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Tonkel will try to repeat with a new partner this season.
“I’m planning on going back-to-back,” he said. “I want to do better than I did last year.”
