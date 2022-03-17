PITTSBURGH – Some nights, you find yourself behind the 8-ball right out of the gate.
That’s precisely the situation the Trine University women’s basketball team found itself facing in its NCAA Division III Final Four semifinal contest against Hope College Thursday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in the Steel City.
It was a situation the Thunder spent all night trying to rectify. Trine fell behind by as many as 18 in the second half before storming back to tie it at 52 with just under four minutes left.
But Hope was able to make just enough plays down the stretch to escape with a 57-52 win.
The Flying Dutch advance to Saturday’s national championship game against UW-Whitewater, a 55-51 winner over Amherst in the night’s first semifinal, which one might argue set the tone for the night.
Hope came out on fire, with an 8-0 run in the first 1:40.
It was an early deficit the Thunder spent the rest of the first half trying to dig out of.
Hope led 24-16 at halftime, and the Thunder were hanging on, fighting tooth and nail to stay in the game.
Trine shot just 23 percent from the field in the first half, connecting on just 6-of-26. Thankfully, the Flying Dutch weren’t exactly torching the nets either, shooting just 33 percent from the floor (10-of-30).
Hope picked up right where it left off after intermission, leading by as many as 18 in the third quarter. The Thunder began to come alive on offense, but had a hard time putting together a sustained run.
That began to change in the closing minutes of the third quarter when the Trine uprising began. Trailing 44-26 with just over three minutes left in the period, the Thunder closed the gap to within 11 by the end of the quarter, then opened the final frame with a 16-5 run to complete the comeback.
Rachel Stewart had 16 points to lead all scorers for Trine. Kaylee Argyle had nine and Kelsy Taylor, Katie Sloneker and Sam Underhill chipped in with seven apiece.
Kenedy Schoonveld led Hope with 15 points. Sydney Muller added 13 and Ella McKinney added 12.
The Thunder will say goodbye to six seniors: Kayla Wildman, Kaylee Argyle, Tara Bieniewicz, Natalee Kunsee, Stewart and Taylor.
Thursday night’s national semifinal was the fourth meeting of 2021-22 between the two MIAA rivals. Hope won three of them.
Saturday’s championship game is slated to tip off at 2 p.m.
UW-Whitewater 55, Amherst 51
Earlier, the Warhawks punched their golden ticket for Saturday’s national title tilt, coming out on top in a close contest that set the tone for the rest of the night.
The two national semifinalists traded the lead for much of the opening 20 minutes: Amherst (25-4) led 17-16 at the first stop, but the Warhawks (28-4) scratched back in the second to take a 27-25 advantage into the locker room.
The Mammoths responded with a 19-14 third quarter to lead 44-41 with 10 minutes to play, but it was the Warhawks taking control of the game in the final frame.
The Mammoths lost leading scorer Valdez, one of their bigs, when she fouled out with just under six minutes remaining.
That allowed the Warhawks to attack the basket and also get the extra rebounding edge that ended up making the difference.
Valdez had 14 points to lead the Mammoths. Freshman AnLing Vera had 12, including a 3-pointer.
Aleah Grundahl had 18 points to lead all scorers for UW-Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.