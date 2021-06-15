FREMONT — Scott LaPlace learned from and worked with legendary coaches and great players in his time as a student-athlete and as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Bethel College.
LaPlace, the athletic director and a physical education teacher at Fremont Middle School, will be placed among the Pilot athletic greats later this week as he will be inducted into Bethel’s Dr. Albert J. Beutler Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I thought I was being punked,” LaPlace said when he received the call that he was being inducted.
“It’s an honor.”
LaPlace, a 1981 Bethel graduate, is one of five inductees in Class of 2021. Another inductee is a player he coached, 1992 graduate Robby Prenkert, a long-range shooting great in his playing days who is currently a Bethel College faculty member.
LaPlace played basketball and baseball for Bethel. His basketball coach was Homer Drew, a 2019 College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who won 640 games and gained national acclaim for his Valparaiso teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“Coach Drew changed my life,” LaPlace said. “Because of his faith and leadership, I turned my life over to Christ.
“I played with some awesome guys. We love each other,” he added.
“Bethel is a special place.”
Mike Lightfoot, Drew’s first captain at Bethel in the 1976-77 season, came over from Mishawaka Marian High School to become Bethel’s coach in 1987 when Drew left for Valpo. Lightfoot brought LaPlace with him. LaPlace would be an assistant for Lightfoot for the first 13 seasons of his legendary 30-year Hall of Fame career leading the Pilots.
From 1987 to 2000, LaPlace would help the Bethel men to a 405-89 record, three NAIA Division II national championships in 1995, 1997 and 1998, three National Christian College Athletic Association national championships in 1992, 1993 and 2000 and an NAIA Division II national runner-up finish in 1999.
The Pilots averaged 31 wins per season and won eight Mid-Central College Conference regular season championships and four MCC Tournament titles. They won at least 30 games in nine of those 13 seasons.
LaPlace helped develop 13 NAIA All-Americans and 24 NCCAA All-Americans. He coached seven of the 10 all-time leading scorers in program history who all have over 2,000 career points, including the top three, career leading scorer Eric Brand (1996-2000), No. 2 Mark Galloway (1991-95) and No. 3 Jody Martinez (1986-90).
The other 2,000-point players LaPlace coached were two-time NAIA Division II Player of the Year and three-time NAIA D2 All-American Rico Swanson (1994-98), Jody Goralski (1991-95), Bob Knebel (1987-91) and Dave Troyer (1989-92).
Many of the players are coaching, including Brand, Galloway, Martinez, LaVille boys coach Michael Edison, former Plymouth boys coach Ryan Bales and former longtime Goshen boys coach Brian Bechtel, who briefly coached the Garrett boys in the late 1990s. Bales recently became Northridge’s athletic director.
Brand just finished his third season at Southport after leading South Bend Riley to a Class 4A regional championship and a 26-1 record. That Riley team included Damezi Anderson, who played briefly this past season at Loyola Chicago after playing two years at Indiana.
Galloway has led Culver Academy to three Class 3A state championship appearances in 11 seasons, and won a state title in 2018. The father of IU cager Trey Galloway has 291 wins in 19 seasons as a prep coach, including the first eight at Carmel.
Martinez has been a consistent winner in the NAIA ranks over 21 seasons as a women’s basketball head coach, including the last four at Taylor University. He spent a couple of seasons as an assistant for the Illinois women, was an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s teams at Bethel to start his coaching career, then coached high school boys basketball for a few years at two different places, South Bend St. Joseph’s and LaVille.
However, LaPlace’s impact on the players was bigger than basketball, according to a Bethel press release.
“The most significant contribution Coach LaPlace made was the investment he made into the lives of his players and the everlasting impact he left on them as he challenged them on the court, but even more so in the classroom in their development as young men, and in their daily walk with Christ,” the release stated.
LaPlace went on to coach high school boys basketball in the area for 13 seasons, nine at Fremont from 2000-09 and four at Lakeland from 2013-17. He compiled 124 wins in those 13 seasons, including a 100-92 record at Fremont. He rejuvenated the Eagle program. It had a .500 record or better in six of those seasons and led the team to its first sectional title in 32 years when it won the Class 2A Garrett Sectional in 2005.
LaPlace also coached the girls basketball team at his alma mater Penn High School for three seasons in the 1980s. He even coached Baylor national championship men’s coach Scott Drew, Homer’s son, when he was a seventh grader in the Penn school system.
The Dr. Albert Beutler Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Dining Commons on the Bethel campus. The 29th annual Bethel Athletics Hall of Fame Golf Classic will be held earlier in the day at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., then the golf will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
