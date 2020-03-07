GARRETT — The climb was just too high.
Angola’s boys basketball team did everything it could to extricate itself from a 15-point first-half hole, closing the gap to four points with 90 seconds remaining, but Concordia held firm for a 47-40 win in Class 3A sectional action at Garrett Friday.
The Hornets finished 14-9. Concordia improved to 12-11. It was the Cadets’ second victory over the Hornets this season. The first was a 46-29 decision at Angola in the first game for interim Hornets’ coach Josh Sheets.
Concordia’s Brayden Pearson led all scorers with 17 points. Ten of those points came in the decisive second-quarter stretch where the Cadets pushed their lead to 26-11 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half.
A slashing drive by Concordia’s Evan Minger started the 12-0 run with six minutes remaining in the quarter. After an Angola miss, Pearson took over, tipping in a teammate’s miss.
Following a Hornet turnover, the versatile Pearson buried a three from the right side of the key. After another Angola miss, he took the rebound the other way, connecting from the right baseline.
Angola threw the ball away once more, and Pearson scored in transition, completing the three-point play with 3:37 left.
Brian Parrish, one of just three Hornets to figure in the scoring, hit a three to end his team’s dry spell, but the Hornets trailed 27-14 at the break.
The Cadets turned the ball over on their first three possessions of the third and missed a shot on their fourth. Parrish knocked down a three from the left corner with 6:25 on the clock.
The Hornets got the deficit to single digits when Joel Knox drove and scored, completing a three-point play with 1:32 left in the quarter.
Concordia didn’t panic, however. Arnad Samardzic calmly buried a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline. Fouled on the play, he added the free throw to push the lead back to double digits, 32-21.
With nowhere to go but up, Angola started the fourth on the right foot.
Parrish drove the lane and scored on his team’s first possession. After two Concordia misses, Knox sank a pair of free throws, and Parrish made both ends of a bonus with 5:52 to go.
Concordia’s Jeren Kindig hit a three from the top of the key and Angola wouldn’t score again until Dyer Ball’s single free throw with 2:34 remaining.
Pearson hit the front end of a bonus and Ball knocked down a three from the right wing with 1:55 left. Concordia missed the front end of a bonus while at the other end, Ball spun inside for a tough deuce, making it 39-35 with 90 seconds left.
Jaden Parnin, who missed the front end of the bonus seconds earlier, was fouled with 42.5 seconds left. This time, he made both while Knox answered with two for Angola.
Samardzic sank a pair with 30.5 seconds left, and following a Hornet miss, he hit two more with 17.6 seconds left.
Ball added another three before Parnin hit two more before the final buzzer.
Ball led the Hornets with 16 points. Parrish had 15 and Knox added nine.
