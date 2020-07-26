FORT WAYNE — Katie Berlew, who will be a senior at Fremont High School next month, competed in her first triathlon Saturday and won her age group in the Fox Island Triathlon at Fox Island County Park.
Berlew was first among females ages 15-19, finishing the triathlon in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 24 seconds. She placed 41st overall out of 100 participants, and finished eighth among females.
Berlew, 18, completed the 500-yard swim in 12 minutes, 44 seconds, then completed the 12-mile bike ride in 39:47. She ended her triathlon by finishing the 3.1-mile run in 24:18.
Berlew is a multi-sport athlete at FHS and is carrying a 3.837 grade point average as she is taking dual enrollment classes.
Mary Berlew, Katie’s mother, said Katie wants to compete in triathlons in college. Katie is running 35 miles per week, biking 60-70 miles per week and swimming 1-2 miles per week.
