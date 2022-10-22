ANGOLA — It’s an old adage, but Trine’s football team led all of the statistics except one: the final score.
The Thunder grabbed a 10-0 lead over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Assocation rival Albion and looked to be firmly in control, dominating the time of possession, first downs, total offensive yards and more.
The Britons rallied to forge a 13-13 tie at halftime and scored on their opening possession of the third quarter, then held off the Thunder for a 20-19 win Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder defense held the high-powered Albion offense to just 191 total yards for the game. On the other side of the ball, Trine generated 321 total yards, with 258 coming from senior quarterback Alex Price, who completed 16-of-37 passes.
The difference? The Britons took advantage of two big opportunities with touchdowns in the second quarter — a pick-six in the second quarter and a botched punt snap that gave the visitors the ball at the Trine 5.
Other than a second-quarter touchdown, Trine's scoring came in the form of four field goals — 31, 42, 26 and 32 yards — from sophomore kicker Colton Wampler.
“Our defense played lights out,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said afterwards. “You can look it up; they’re one of the top five offenses in the country and we held them to 191 yards.
“That’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country and we held him to 140 yards,” Abbs said of Jack Bush, Albion’s fifth-year signal-caller.
“Offense, we had 321 yards. It’s not ideal but it’s not bad,” he said. “There’s so many things that you can point to, little things here and there that made the game tip one way or another.
“That’s the way Albion-Trine games are every year, and there’s a reason why the two programs have won as many titles as they have over the years.”
As he looks over the statistics, nearly each one in his team’s favor, Abbs laments: “Twenty-six first downs (for Trine) to 13, are you kidding me? We kicked their butt up and down the field and got beat.
“That’s what happens sometimes. You have to take advantage of scoring opportunities when we get them,” he said.
The Thunder took the opening kickoff and marched downfield to the Albion 10 — buoyed by a 39-yard pass from Price to senior Kyran Pearson. Trine reached the 10 before an illegal procedure penalty had them facing fourth-and-15. Wampler’s 33-yard field goal attempt hooked left.
Angola native and senior strong safety Marcques Tagliaferri gave the Thunder its first scoring opportunity when he intercepted a Bush pass and returned it to the Albion 32. That led to Wampler’s 31-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left for the game’s first points.
Starting at its own 26 early in the second, Trine embarked on its only touchdown drive of the game. Connor Arthur made an impressive catch near midfield and shook loose from Briton tacklers to reach the 13. Two plays later, senior Kale Lawson caught a 11-yard TD pass from Price for a 10-0 lead with 9:45 left in the half.
Albion went three-and-out on its next two possessions, but managed to come away with 13 points.
The Britons’ Stephen Douglas intercepted a Price pass and returned it 65 yards for his team’s first score. Albion missed the extra point, but cut the deficit to 10-6.
The Thunder responded with a 10-play drive but had to settle for Wampler’s second field goal of the game.
Albion went three-and-out, but got the ball in outstanding field position when Trine punter Braden Moore was tackled at his own 5, unable to get off a kick after gathering a low snap.
That led to the Briton’s second touchdown of the quarter, a 4-yard flip pass from Bush to Mark Tocco after Bush faked a throw to another receiver. Jackson Cooney’s kick evened the score at 13-all with 37 seconds left in the half.
Albion’s only touchdown drive of the game came on the first possession of the third quarter, capped by a 6-yard pass from Bush to Tocco.
Trine got two field goals from Wampler before the quarter ended, cutting the deficit to a single point.
The Thunder got the ball back at its own 20 with 1:54 left in regulation.
Price completed four straight passes, including a 19-yard throw to junior Rodney Johnson, that gave Trine a first down at the Britons’ 46.
Price’s next two passes were batted down, and Albion's James Bloomfield picked off his next attempt, enabling the visitors to take a knee and run out the clock.
“I’m proud of our guys. They competed their a**es off," Abbs said. "I wish I could have done something, one more thing, to help them get the win.
“It’s a tough one. This one’s going to sting for a long time. It’s a tough way to lose a football game.”
Trine, now 6-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play, hosts Hope in its final home game Nov. 5.
