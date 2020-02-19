ANGOLA – Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team will have a tall task in its first postseason experience this weekend as it will travel to NCAA Division III 10th-ranked Lake Forest for a two-game Northern Collegiate Hockey Association South Division quarterfinal series.
Games will be played today and Saturday at Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse in Lake Forest, Illinois, starting at 8:30 p.m. Both games will have just a five-minute overtime period if they are tied after regulation.
If both games are tied or each team wins a game, a 20-minute mini-game will be played to decide the series. If that mini-game is tied, 20-minute sudden death overtime periods will be played until somebody scores a goal to win it.
“If you win on Friday, you essentially get a one-goal lead,” Thunder coach Alex Todd said. “Friday will be a big game and set the tone.”
By making the NCHA Harris Cup playoffs in Trine’s third season of play, Todd sees it as a sign of continued progress for his program.
“It means we’re still getting better,” Todd said. “They’re doing a great job every year pounding away and getting in better shape.”
The Thunder is 12-10-3, including 7-4-2 on the road. Their tougher schedule has been at home as they played the top teams in each NCHA division at Thunder Ice Arena, Lake Forest and Adrian in the South and St. Norbert and Marian, Wisconsin, in the North.
Trine lost to the Foresters 4-2 on Jan. 3 and 4-1 on Jan. 4. That capped off a four-game losing streak, then Trine went on to not lose nine of its next 10 games.
The last three games of the losing streak, which included an 8-1 loss at Adrian on New Year’s Eve, woke up the Thunder. The first loss was a 1-0 overtime setback on Dec. 14 at Augsburg, Minnesota, which Todd thought was one of his team’s best games of the season. Then Trine was off for about two and a half weeks.
“For every two good shifts we would have one bad shift,” Todd said of the Adrian and Lake Forest games. “We decided we were not going to have any more of that.
“I think Lake Forest is a team that knows their identity. They have experience. When we played them, they were consistent and we were very inconsistent. If we’re consistent and disciplined, we have a chance.”
The Foresters are led by sophomore forward Josh Giacomin (14 goals, 15 assists), junior forward Aaron O’Neill (12 goals, 17 assists) and junior defenseman Mark DerManulian (4 goals, 22 assists). DerManulian, from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, outside Detroit, trains with some Thunder players during the offseason.
Trine is led by sophomore forward Garrett Hallford (8 goals, 14 assists, plus-8), freshman forward Brendan Prappas (8 goals, 13 assists), senior goaltender Brett Young (2.30 goals against average, .921 save percentage) and senior defenseman Henry Hearon (1 goal, 8 assists).
“Brett has become a very reliable goalie and it’s been fun to watch,” Todd said. “He earned the right to play and showed the work ethic his first year here. In his second year, he showed the commitment outside of the arena. The third year has been about poise. He does not react to one bad call or decision.”
The rest of the NCHA playoffs take on a single-game format after this weekend’s quarterfinals. The Trine-Lake Forest winner takes on the Aurora-Adrian winner in a conference semifinal game anywhere between Feb. 28 and March 1.
