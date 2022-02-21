ANGOLA — There was a lot of emotion surrounding Ashtyn Evans Monday at Central Gym as she was the lone Angola senior gymnast to be honored on senior night in the Hornets’ regular season finale against Coldwater, Michigan.
Evans did not have to look far to find the emotion with her parents and Hornets coaches Misti and Kadish Evans only a few feet away beside each apparatus.
Then there was a reunion of sorts as some Cardinal gymnasts train with Ashtyn at her parents’ gym Tri-State Gymnastics in Angola. It was the first time since November the Coldwater TSG gymnasts reconnected with Angola’s TSG gymnasts.
But with a relative champion’s calm in front a good crowd she embraces, including several AHS students in their own cheer block, Ashtyn Evans continued to perform very well like she has the last couple weeks in leading the state’s eighth-ranked Hornets to victory, 108.55-98.225.
Angola scored a season high, and Evans led the way to be all-around medalist with 38.35. She won on all four apparatuses, including tying a school record on the balance beam with 9.7. That matched Alex Nickel’s school record on beam set in 2011.
“It was very emotional, like very,” Evans said. “It was exciting. I’m learning to keep my calm and wanted to enjoy the meet.
On her beam routine, Evans said, “I tell myself it’s practice... Short of not wanting to fall, you have to learn to love the beam. Overthinking along the way will not help.”
Evans also scored a 9.7 on the floor exercise, 9.6 on the uneven bars and 9.35 on the vault.
“It didn’t seem like four years have went fast,” Misti Evans said. “It’s been special to coach her. The large team feeling has meant a lot to her. You can tell she loves the Angola community.”
Ashtyn was appreciative of the community support after the meet.
“This was a good experience to face a different team out of state,” she said. “I have to stay calm and do what I know how to do. But the crowd is helpful to our team. My friends are very supportive. They help push us and give us adrenaline and energy.”
The Hornets are a lot like what they were last year with the cast around Ashtyn Evans largely different. Freshman Alayna Shamp has been one of the area’s top gymnasts this season, and scored 35.85 all-around Monday. Junior Summer Allen is in a full-time varsity role after playing a part-time role last season and was third all-around Monday with 33.425. Sophomore Avery Boyer has grabbed that No. 4 varsity spot and tied for fourth all-around Monday with 33.
“I’m not sure we’ve had our full team yet,” Misti Evans said. “Ashtyn was out for three weeks with COVID. Savannah (Bailey) was out for a bit. Sam (Hutchins) has an ankle, but wanted to compete.
“Avery has really stepped up in the fourth spot and sometimes in the third spot. She had no fall on the beam and her 8.6 on the floor might be her lifetime best. She has a year under her belt and has gained a lot of confidence.”
Angola will compete in the Wawasee Sectional Saturday.
Angola 108.55,
Coldwater 98.225
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 38.35, 2. Shamp (A) 35.85, 3. S. Allen (A) 33.425, 4t. A. Boyer (A) and Boyce (C) 33.
Vault: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.35, 2. Shamp (A) 9.25, 3. S. Allen (A) 9.1, 4. Boyce (C) 8.55, 5t. A. Boyer (A), Schoenauer (C) and Dudek (A) 8.4.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.6, 2. Shamp (A) 8.75, 3. Calhoun (CN) 8.5, 4. S. Allen (A) 8.375, 5. A. Boyer (A) 8.2, 6. Boyce (C) 7.45.
Balance Beam: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.7 (tied school record), 2t. Shamp (A) and Boyce (A) 8.6, 4. Calhoun (C) 8.1, 5. Schoenauer (A) 8.05, 6. Bailey (A) 7.95.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.7, 2. Shamp (A) 9.25, 3. Bailey (A) 8.925, 4. Calhoun (C) 8.75, 5. A. Boyer (A) 8.6, 6. Boyce (C) 8.4.
