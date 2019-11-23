BUTLER — Basketball teams need play at both ends of the floor.
While Angola struggled a bit offensively, the visitors got plenty of solid play at the other end, producing 22 turnovers and pulling away from Eastside in the second half for a 48-28 win at Butler Friday.
The Hornets improved to 2-2 in all games and won their Northeast Corner Conference opener. It was the first loss for the Blazers (4-1), who are now 1-1 in the NECC.
Junior Hanna Knoll led Angola with 21 points to go with seven steals. Senior Kayla Fenstermaker had nine points, and senior Ally Lorntz and sophomore Lauren Leach had eight points each.
“I thought that was an excellent team win,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. “Defensively, as an entire group, that’s what you want.
“Hats off to Eastside. That is a tough basketball team. They’re going to win some games, and I think they’re going to surprise some people in this conference,” he said.
“Things weren’t really clicking offensively, but you’ll take those defensive nights any time you can get them.”
Eastside coach Mike Lortie said, “We knew Angola was pretty good, and I think they knew we were on the floor with them tonight.”
“Their relentless pressure is hard on teams. They’ve got the athletes and the numbers, and they use their girls to their advantage.
“Hanna Knoll’s a good ballplayer. She’s hard to handle,” Lortie said.
The Hornets only trailed once, midway through the first, but led the Blazers by only six at halftime.
Knoll stole the ball and scored early in the third to put her team up 19-11. Later, she hit a shot from the key and Fenstermaker scored on a backdoor cut from Lorntz to extend the lead to 23-14 midway through the quarter.
Eastside struggled to score the entire game, but a MacKensie Rieke three cut the gap to 19-14 with seven minutes left in the third.
The Blazers went more than three minutes without a point until Sullivan Kessler’s drive to the basket with 3:34 left in the quarter.
By that point, Eastside was within seven, 23-16. But Angola scored the next eight and led 31-18 with eight minutes to play.
A Paige Graber jumper from the key with six minutes to play had the Blazers within single digits, but Leach answered with one from her own. Knoll made a free throw, and when Angola got the rebound, Leach scored again for a 38-24 lead.
Rieke led Eastside with eight points. Graber and Kessler had six points each.
Angola is right back at it tonight with a trip to West Noble for another NECC contest. Eastside is idle until a Dec. 3 home game with Woodlan.
Eastside 42, Angola JV 34
Seven players figured in the scoring for Eastside, which led at all quarter stops.
McKenna Hoffelder led the Blazers with nine points, Mataya Bireley had eight and Grace Kreischer added seven.
Ellana Rowe had eight points to lead Angola. Jaelyn Fee contributed six points.
