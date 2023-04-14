ANGOLA — It was just the third home game of the season and had been nearly three weeks since Trine’s women’s lacrosse team hosted a match.
Nineteen days to be exact.
The lack of not playing at home in so long did not stop the Thunder from remaining unbeaten at Shive Field this season, as they defeated Kalamazoo 20-11 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association matchup Friday night.
It was a season-high number of goals for the Thunder, who had not scored 20 goals since April 24, 2022 at Alma in a 23-8 win.
While the 20-goal total means nothing to Thunder coach Kevin Cooke, he was nevertheless pleased with his team’s performance in every aspect of the game.
“This was finally a team performance for all four quarters,” Cooke said. “That’s what we’ve been waiting for all year and it was one of those things where we said this is finally go-time, and they did it and I’m excited about it. We played a brand of lacrosse that they’re used to and want to play at.”
The victory ended a two-game conference slide for the Thunder (4-4 overall, 1-2 MIAA), who had lost road conference games to Calvin and Hope in their most recent outings.
“We knew that Calvin and Hope were going to be two of the top teams in the conference, so for us to have that opportunity to play them first, it kind of gave us an understanding about where we are and where we need to get to,” Cooke said. “Kalamazoo is a good team and has been playing pretty well this year, so we were really excited just to have this game.”
The Thunder scored just 48 seconds into the match when junior midfielder Alyssa Keptner (2 goals, two ground balls, 5 shots on goal) scored her seventh goal of the season on a free position shot following a foul by Kalamazoo’s Elena Basso.
Freshman Ella Spooner (3 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal) answered for the Hornets 50 seconds later on a free position shot after a foul by Keptner to tie the game.
After two shots by the Thunder were saved by Kalamazoo’s sophomore goalie Jordan Flink (14 saves) and one went wide, sophomore attacker Calista Richmond (3 goals, 5 assists, 3 ground balls, 5 shots on goal, 1 draw control) scored her team-leading 18th goal following a ground ball pickup by her and an assist by sophomore Courtney Rhodes (3 goals, 2 assists, 4 shots on goal, 2 ground balls) at the 11:23 mark.
“She had a different role today,” Cooke said of Richmond. “We put her on the draw circle, and she may have only gotten one draw, but it was her intensity in the draw circle that paid dividends. She might not have gotten the ball every single time, but she made opportunities and created opportunities for her teammates to get the ball, and it was another really good performance from her today.”
Kalamazoo tied the match once again with 9:55 remaining in the quarter when freshman Abbie Caza (3 goals, 1 assist, 2 ground balls, 5 shots on goal) capitalized on a mistake by Trine’s sophomore goalie Maddy Kasten (9 saves), stealing the ball off an attempted pass by her and scoring.
Kasten was given a yellow card on the same play, resulting in a teammate coming off for two minutes as the Thunder did not have a second goalie.
The Hornets (5-8, 1-2 MIAA) capitalized, with Spooner scoring a man-up goal for Kalamazoo’s first lead of the game, 3-2, at 8:16.
Five minutes of scoreless action followed, before the Thunder scored four of the last five goals in the final 3:27 of the quarter to lead 6-4, with junior midfielder Danielle Gargiulo (1 assist, 15 shots, 12 shots on goal, 2 ground balls, 9 draw controls) scoring twice (one unassisted and one free position shot), Rhodes scoring on a Richmond assist and Richmond scoring on an assist by freshman Avelyn McCall (1 assist, 2 ground balls), the latter coming with 11 seconds left.
Prior to the game, Gargiulo had 16 goals for the season. Friday night alone, she scored half of that with eight goals to lead the team. That gave the junior 100 goals in her Trine career.
“We’ve been waiting for that all year,” Cooke said of Gargiulo’s performance. “I know it’s in her and that could be her every game, and what was most impressive about Dani today was not just the eight goals, it was also the fact that she had great vision. Even when she had the ball driving towards the net, she saw when it wasn’t there and made passes, whereas in years past, she wouldn’t have and would just keep on driving through things.”
Kalamazoo sophomore Natalie Maki opened the second frame’s scoring 2:30 into the quarter on an assist by Spooner to make it 6-5, but Trine went on another long scoring run, scoring four straight goals over a two-minute span to take their largest lead of the game at five.
Richmond assisted on three of those goals, scored by sophomore midfielder Brooke Hoag with a man-up advantage, freshman midfielder Elizabeth Larson (2 goals, 3 ground balls, 8 draw controls, 4 shots on goal), and Gargiulo, who added another one unassisted.
But the Thunder were held scoreless in the final 8:20 of the half, allowing Kalamazoo to score twice to cut the halftime deficit to 10-7, with Spooner scoring on a free position shot at 4:44 and sophomore Sydney Myszenski scoring off an assist from junior Hannah Heeren (3 goals, 2 assists, 2 ground balls, 7 draw controls, 5 shots on goal) at 3:30.
The third quarter was all Trine, who outscored the Hornets 6-2, led by three unassisted goals by Gargiulo (including two free position shots), two goals by Rhodes (one assisted by Richmond) and one by Richmond.
Kalamazoo’s two goals both came from Heeren, one while assisted by Caza at 12:55 and one while being a man up at 9:06.
Heading into the final quarter up 16-9, the Thunder added four more with an assisted goal by Larson from Gargiulo, a free position goal by Gargiulo, an unassisted goal by Keptner and freshman attacker Alyssa Lahutsky’s third goal of the season, assisted by Rhodes with a man up. The Hornets added two unassisted goals, with one by Heeren and one by Caza.
Trine outshot Kalamazoo 45-28 for the game and won the turnover battle 25-21, though both teams each had 26 ground balls between them. The Thunder also converted five of 13 free position shots to the Hornets going 2-for-5.
The Thunder continue conference play at home Monday against Adrian, with a start time of approximately 7:30 p.m.
“Adrian is scrappy,” Cooke said. “Everything I’ve watched on film of them, they’re scrappy in every single aspect defensively, are really tough in the draw circle and have a couple of players that love to drive. If we don’t play solid team defense, they can come back and bite you a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.