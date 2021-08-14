BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Big will be an operative word for the Prairie Heights football team this season.
The Panthers will look big on offense as they will carry on an approach that had some success late last season. But more importantly, big describes the amount of seniors on the roster, which has not been a common occurrence in the program over the past several years.
Prairie Heights has 11 seniors, and about all of them have a couple of years of varsity experience. The Panthers hope that experience will help them take big steps this fall.
“The biggest thing is loving the game,” sixth-year Panther coach Patrick McCrea said. “They work hard and have shown a willingness to put in the time.”
The Panthers were riddled by injuries and COVID-19 quarantines to key people throughout 2020 in a 1-10 season (0-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division). They did pick themselves up to win their lone game in the first round of their Class 2A sectional, defeating Woodlan at home 18-8.
Heights’ roster was knocked down to around 30 players and could not overcome the injuries and illness. McCrea hoped to have around 40 guys for preseason practices.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” McCrea said. “We had a good summer. It’s nice not having restrictions like we had last year.”
A lot of familiar faces are back for Prairie Heights, including a beefed-up backfield that was put into play in the last couple of games of last season.
Senior Camden Hall (16 carries for 81 yards last year), at 205 pounds, will be the tailback. Senior Hunter Allen (20 carries, 95 yards, one touchdown in 2020), at 225, will move from the offensive line to tight end, and could occasionally make for a full house backfield behind quarterback and classmate Luke Severe. Justus Spriggs moved from the offensive line to carry the football some last season.
The Panthers will be bigger on the outside with 6-foot-6 junior newcomer Isaiah Malone joining the team. He will be joined at receiver by senior Colton Penick.
“Isaiah will be a well-rounded receiver,” McCrea said. “He has the physical attributes and will be a good target.”
The lines on both sides of the ball have depth and flexibility. Heights could have four seniors and one junior on the offensive front. That will include seniors Spriggs, Bailey Robison and Cody Melson and junior Lincoln Booth.
Those guys have been around for awhile, but need to be better. The Panthers have had moments of good offense over the past couple of years, but that has not been consistent. Severe only completed 34% of his passes (66-197) for 652 yards last year, and threw three times as many interceptions than he did touchdown passes (12 to 4).
“We need to be more efficient in our passing game and our running game. It needs to be at a level where the opposition can respect us,” McCrea said. “We need to be second (down) and mid-range and third and short instead of second or third and long.”
Those offensive linemen won’t have to all play on defense all the time. Senior Dakota Butler will be in the mix along with a football newcomer in junior nose guard Fabyan Granados.
Some of those offensive linemen will play linebacker. Hall (41 total tackles in four games in 2020) and Spriggs will be on the inside while Melson (57 tackles in 2020, including 43 solos) and Allen will be on the outside.
Penick, Severe and Malone will see some time in the secondary. Junior Phillip Sheets will be a safety. Penick and Severe each had six pass breakups last season.
Allen will do most of the kicking duties. “Hunter is one of those kids that can play a lot of positions,” McCrea said.”
Some young guys will need to develop to help that senior core be fresh and durable. Hall missed most of last season with an ankle injury suffered on the third play of PH’s third game at Lakeland. Penick suffered a broken collarbone in the Week 7 game at home against Bremen and that ended his season.
“Cam’s a leader on the field. He works hard and loves football,” McCrea said. “I want to see him have the year he deserves and not be injured.”
Prairie Heights hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2013, and will have some opportunities to end that streak. But the Panthers will need to raise their level of play and stay healthy.
