BRUSHY PRARIE — Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler recently announced first practice dates for fall sports teams at the school and Prairie Heights Middle School.
All Prairie Heights student-athletes need to complete their athletic forms online at https://prairieheights-in.finalforms.com. All paperwork must be completed prior to the first practice.
Physicals must be completed by a doctor and turned in to the coach. Check the athletic page of the Prairie Heights website (sites.google.com/ph.k12.in.us/phhsathletics/home) for further details.
At Prairie Heights High, the first practice for girls golf is on Friday while the first practice for every other sport will be on Monday.
Girls golf will get together from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday at coach Allison Hall’s classroom at Prairie Heights Middle School. Then there will be a parent meeting starting at 5:30 p.m.
On Monday, volleyball will have two practices at the high school gym, from 6-8 a.m. and from 4:30-7 p.m.
Boys tennis practice will be from 7-9:30 a.m. at the school’s tennis courts.
Football will practice from 3:30-8:30 p.m. at Hubert Cline Field.
Cheerleading will get together from 4-6 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria.
The co-ed soccer team will have its first practice Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the school’s soccer field.
Cross country will meet at the track at Hubert Cline Field and practice from 5:30-7 p.m.
Prairie Heights Middle School athletes should meet at the front doors of the school before their first practices.
On Monday, seventh and eighth grade volleyball will practice from 4-5:30 p.m. at the middle school gym. Cross country will practice from 6-7 p.m. at the track at Hubert Cline Field. Football will have its first practice from 6-8 p.m.
For seventh and eighth grade volleyball, practices will continue on Aug. 4, 8 and 10 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day, tryouts on Aug. 15 and 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day and on Aug. 17 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Cheerleading’s first practice will be on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Soccer’s first practice will be on Aug. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m.
No practice information was released for sixth grade volleyball.
The athletic departments at both PHHS and Prairie Heights Middle School will offer all-sports passes in an effort to help community members save money attending athletic events for the 2022-23 school year.
To purchase all-sports passes, visit the Prairie Heights High School athletic office starting on Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each school day or complete the form and mail or deliver that with payment to the high school with attention to PHHS Athletics at 245 S. 1150 E, LaGrange, IN 46761. The all-sports pass form is online with a link from the athletic page at the Prairie Heights website.
