EMMA — There’s only one thing better than an Indiana high school basketball game on a winter night.
Two Indiana high school basketball games on a winter night!
And that’s precisely what was in the offing Wednesday night at the Warrior Dome as Prairie Heights and Westview’s boys and girls teams squared off in second-round Northeast Corner Conference Tournament action.
The fans certainly got what they came for in the boys’ game as Prairie Heights rallied in the final seconds for a 37-34 win to move on to Friday night’s semifinals.
The Panther girls defeated the Warriors 44-27 in the first game.
The PH boys will travel to Butler to face Eastside, a blowout victor over Garrett in another second-round contest Wednesday night.
This was a tight one all the way, with Westview leading 8-7 at the first stop, 18-15 at the half and 30-27 with eight minutes to play.
Prairie Heights took its first lead of the night at 35-34 on a pair of Isaiah Malone free throws with 16.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbounds play, the Panthers got a steal and subsequent layup to ice the game and ignite the Heights bench and crowd.
Malone had 13 points to lead all scorers for the Panthers (7-6). Colton Penick had seven.
Brady Yoder paced Westview (4-5) with 10 points. Mason Yoder added eight.
In the girls’ game, the Panthers shook off a slow start to pull away in the second half and advance to Friday night’s semis.
Prairie Heights led just 7-3 at the first stop but found another gear in the second half to take a 28-12 lead into the locker room.
Prairie Heights coach Bill Morr said it took awhile for his team to get it in gear.
“The tournament environment is always a bit different, especially in a big, loud place like this,” Morr said.
The Panthers’ size advantage took over down the stretch.
Prairie Heights (10-7) faces Garrett at Eastside in a semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.
Kennedy Kugler had 17 points to lead all scorers for Prairie Heights. Alayna Boots added 10.
Hope Bortner had nine points to lead the Warriors (5-13).
The Westview teams will play in NECC consolation games tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.