The 2019 football season is already three weeks old, and the final portion of the first third of the regular season will tell us a great deal about what’s to come. A few facts have already been established, though.
For instance, we know that this Angola defense simply is not good against the run and, while its offense can move the chains, it also had trouble finishing those drives last week.
Up north, Fremont looks improved in spots, but its lack of overall size and beef on both lines haunted the team again in a big loss last week.
Meanwhile, out west, Prairie Heights quarterback Ethan Hoover showed he can carry an offense on his back while earning the county’s only Week 2 win.
The first couple weeks are always a bit unpredictable, as teams are often either not as good, or better, than we think in the preseason. Week 3 will ultimately show us what our three county teams are made of, though. Let’s take a look at each matchup.
Orchard Lake, Mich., St. Mary’s at Angola
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Angola High School.
Records: OLSM 1-0, Angola 2-0.
Last Week: OLSM won at Macomb, Michigan, Dakota 28-14 on Aug. 29. Angola suffered a 33-13 loss to Leo last Friday.
Players to Watch: Angola — Sr. DB-RB Ryan Brandt, Sr. DL Kyle Trick, Jr. WR Gage King, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman. OLSM — Sr. WR Anthony Enechukwu, Sr. WR-DB Kam Arnold, Sr. QB Grant Henson, Sr. DB Danny Mason.
Outlook: The best team the Hornets will play until the postseason comes to town for Angola’s home opener, and it’s a doozy of a matchup. The Eaglets of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (A college prep school in Detroit) boasts multiple Division I recruits led by the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Enechukwu and the 6-1, 200-pound Arnold.
In its season opener last week, OLSM scored a come-from-behind win over Macomb Dakota, the biggest high school in Michigan in terms of enrollment with 3,034 students according to enrollment figures released by the Michigan High School Athletic Association in April. In that win, the Eaglets relied heavily on a three-headed rushing attack led by Anthony Anton, who totaled 138 yards on 15 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown. The 6-2 Henson also threw a 59-yard scoring pass.
The Eaglets are as big, or bigger, than Leo, whose size gave the Hornets fits last week. However, being at home counts for something, and Angola’s back is against the wall.
If the Hornets don’t want to be 0-3 before NECC play starts, a turnaround will be needed on both sides of the ball.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
Records: Lakeland 0-2, Prairie Heights 1-1.
Last meeting: Lakers won 28-6 in LaGrange on Aug. 31, 2018.
Last week: The Lakers were outscored by visiting Churubusco 52-28 while the Panthers won at Bronson, Michigan, 35-0.
Players to watch: Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Sr. WR-CB Tristin Ritchie. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney.
Outlook: The battle for the Milk Can could be interesting. The Panthers have some momentum coming off a shutout win and the Lakers might be vulnerable with their limited varsity experience where the potential is there for Heights to win LaGrange County bragging rights on the gridiron for the first time since 2003.
Heights handled a opponent that has only won three games the past three seasons in Bronson. Viking quarterbacks combined to throw for around 30 yards. The Panthers had three sacks for 22 yards and three takeaways. Bronson’s leading rusher had 34 yards. No official stats were available, but Prairie Heights might have held the Vikings to around 100 yards of total offense.
The Panthers were not hurt by three turnovers of their own. Hoover ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and was 12-of-21 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Can Heights compete with the bigger Lakers up front to give itself a chance to win? Can the Panthers make enough plays to rattle Lakeland?
After coach Gordon Grabill led Prairie Heights to a 20-2 victory in LaGrange on Sept. 9, 1988, the Lakers have won 29 of the next 30 games between the two teams.
Fremont at River Valley (Mich.)
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola).
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: River Valley High School, Three Oaks, Michigan.
Records: River Valley 0-1, Fremont 1-1.
Last Week: River Valley lost 33-22 to Galesburg-Augusta, Michigan. Fremont fell 56-0 to Adrian (Mich.) Lenawee Christian.
Players to Watch: Fremont — Jr. QB-WR Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Jr. WR Kasey Gannon. River Valley — Jr. RB-MLB Drew Holub, Jr. FB-DB, Andrew Forker, Jr. RB Kevin Seifert, Sr. OL-DL Ty Daniel.
Outlook: Another team from across the border, the Mustangs defeated the Eagles 38-24 in their first meeting last year. Unlike Fremont’s Week 2 opponent, though, this doesn’t appear to be the same River Valley team from a season ago.
Last week, a high-powered Lenawee Christian team scored seven touchdowns in its first 22 plays of the first half against the Eagles defense. If that’s not motivation to perform better against a lesser opponent, what is?
We saw glimpses of how this team can play when it wasn’t simply outmatched in Week 1. Fremont’s offense is capable of putting up some points, but both sides need to play well for the Eagles to get back in the win column.
