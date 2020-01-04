ELKHART — Angola sophomore Ashtyn Evans got her gymnastics season started off the right way with an all-around championship at the Elkhart Central Invitational on Saturday.
Evans won all four events and scored a 9.2 or higher in all of them for a combined score of 37.6. She had the highest score in any event with a 9.6 in the vault.
Despite the great effort for Evans, the Hornets finished in second with a team score of 105.95, behind the host Blazers, which scored a total of 106.25. But Angola’s first score of the season was three points better than its starting score from last season.
Lakeland finished in third place at 97.05, followed by Plymouth at 95.5, Wawasee 93.55 and Northwood with 24.75.
Behind Evans for the Hornets were freshmen Audrey Wilkinson and Marina Bussema, who both finished in the top 10 of the all-around. Wilkinson finished in seventh with a total of 33.35 and had her highest score of the day in the vault at 8.9, which was good enough to tie for seventh. Bussema’s best score was also in the vault with an 8.8, which tied for 10th and totaled 31.1 for the day.
Summer Allen finished seventh in the parallel bars for Angola with a score of 8.15, and Sam Hutchins finished fifth in the balance beam with an 8.7.
The Lakers were led by junior Emily Byler, who finished in third in the all-around at 33.95. Her highest score was in the vault at 9.1, which was good enough for a tie for fourth in the event. Byler came in fifth in the parallel bars with a score of 8.4.
Fellow Lakeland classmate Baylee Slone and sophomore Natalie Huffman also finished in the top 10 of the all-around. Huffman finished in eighth at 31.75, just ahead of Slone in ninth at 31.25. Huffman’s best score was 8.2 and came in the floor exercise, which tied for eighth, and the balance beam. Slone tied for sixth on the balance beam with an 8.4, and she finished with an 8.7 in the vault.
