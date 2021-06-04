MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland’s boys golf team had all types of different results at the Northridge Sectional Friday at Meadow Valley.
The real good is from sophomore Ben Keil, who was the sectional runner-up with a 76 and qualified for Thursday’s Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake.
The encouraging was freshman Nathan Keil, who had one of his better rounds in the second half of the season with an 84 and played in a playoff for the third and final regional berth. But he lost on the first playoff hole to Concord’s Andrew BonDuran.
Collectively, the Lakers did not play well enough to advance to the regional, placing fifth with 357.
Lakeland was three shots behind fourth-place Concord. The sectional host Raiders won with 328, and Goshen was second with 341. NorthWood will also play at Swan Lake after placing third with 344.
“We had a rough start and couldn’t overcome it,” Lakers coach Jon Roush said.
“We needed a couple sub-80 rounds, and that will come with maturity. Carson (Aldrich) and Luke (Franke) did not show how they’ve been. Having prom the night before did not help.”
Sophomore Tommy Curtis was a little off from how he has been playing with an 87. The seniors Aldrich and Franke both shot 110.
Ben Keil was the lowest individual scorer from sectional teams that did not advance to the regional.
“I chipped pretty well. I hit my wedges pretty well,” Keil said. “The pins were hard, and I did not putt great, especially on 17 and 18. But the course was very fair and it was a good setup.”
Keil had three-putt bogey 5s on both the 17th and 18th holes. He was a shot back from the 75 of the individual sectional champion Ty Miller from Northridge.
Nathan Keil left some shots out there despite playing well. He was 4-over par on the par 5s, and had four three-putts.
But he was still in a playoff for the third and final regional berth, and Roush saw that to be a valuable experience. However, BonDuran played cleaner and two-putted for par. Keil’s second shot landed in the back rough behind the green, then he duffed a chip shot.
There was a lot to learn for the Lakers’ talented young core going forward, but a lot to be proud of as a whole.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Roush said. “It’s been awhile since we won the regular season and tournament in conference in the same season.
“Bailey Iddings (2020 Lakeland graduate) wanted to play with those guys. He was coming on like Carson and Luke has and was playing with Ben and Tommy coming into last season before things shut down.”
Ben Keil shot a 76 on the Black course at Swan Lake during the Warsaw Invitational on May 30. He returns to that track on Thursday with the best of the Fort Wayne and South Bend areas coming together to make up an impressive regional field.
“Ben is capable of being around even and you’re going to have to shoot around even to get out,” Roush said.
Also on Friday at Meadow Valley, Westview was seventh with 396, followed by West Noble with 413. Prairie Heights was 11th with 447.
Brayden Bohde and Brockton Miller both shot 89 to lead the Chargers. Wade Springer paced the Warriors with 96. Brayden Levitz shot 103 for the Panthers.
Northridge Sectional
Team Scores
(Top 3 advance to Plymouth Regional)
1. Northridge 328, 2. Goshen 341, 3. NorthWood 344, 4. Concord 354, 5. Lakeland 357, 6. Fairfield 390, 7. Westview 396, 8. West Noble 413, 9. Bethany Christian 417, 10. Bremen 421, 11. Prairie Heights 447, Jimtown inc.
Top Finishers
(i — advanced as individual)
1. Ty Miller (NR) 75, 2t. i-Ben Keil (LL) and Chase Meyer (G) 76, 4. Brock Reschly (NR) 78, 5. Earl Williams (NW) 81, 6. i-Will Harris (Con) 82, 7t. i-Andrew BonDuran (Con), Nathan Keil (LL) and Landon Cawood (NR) 84, 10t. Jackson Guipe (G), Jon Cripe (NW) and Cooper Weins (NW) 85.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Northridge — Reschly 41-37 78, Ty Miller 39-36 75, Cawood 42-42 84, Con. Hochstetler 47-44 91, Coby Hochstetler 50-44 94.
Goshen — C. Meyer 35-41 76, Guipe 44-41 85, J. Moyer 43-45 88, Subera 45-47 92, C. Schneider 57-52 109.
NorthWood — Williams 42-39 81, Jon Cripe 42-43 85, Weins 44-41 85, Vincent 48-45 93, A. Hochstetler 47-49 96.
Concord — W. Harris (i) 42-40 82, BonDuran (i) 38-46 84, Deuel 45-50 95, G. Smith 49-52 101, Be. Harris 46-47 93.
Lakeland — B. Keil (i) 36-40 76, Curtis 44-43 87, N. Keil 44-40 84, Aldrich 60-50 110, Franke 54-56 110.
Fairfield — Nine 48-46 94, C. Kitson 43-49 92, Ethan Yoder 51-59 110, An. Miller 44-53 97, N. Hochstetler 54-53 107.
Westview — C. Miller 48-49 97, L. Schwartz 50-59 99, Na. Miller 56-51 107, W. Springer 47-49 96, Bennett 48-56 104.
West Noble — Bohde 44-45 89, B. Miller 43-46 89, L. Schermerhorn 56-58 114, B. Parson 60-61 121, Melchor 66-70 136.
Bethany Christian — Heinisch 42-48 90, Au. Shenk 52-43 95, Aa. Shenk 58-58 116, Borden 62-54 116.
Bremen — Yelaska 62-50 112, J. King 51-47 98, Bahr 47-54 101, Libey 56-55 111, Leman 54-57 111.
Prairie Heights — B. Levitz 55-48 103, Sailor 53-67 120, Co. Keeslar 51-61 112, Butler 51-61 112, Abbott 61-60 121.
Jimtown — Behrens 41-46 87, Langford 72-72 144.
