BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights dealt with a better effort from Fremont Thursday than was the case a little less than two weeks ago in the Eagles’ Nest. But the Panthers still prevailed in four sets in the Northeast Corner Conference match, 25-7, 24-26, 25-13, 25-17.
Heights (13-5, 5-1 NECC) served well over 90% in the first and third sets in being in control of those sets, said coach Tina Sailor. The Eagles (4-13, 2-6) put up a better fight in the second and fourth sets.
“In the second game, their defense picked up,” Sailor said of the Eagles. “They got a lot of blocks and a lot of touches. But we continued to work hard for each other.”
Fremont coach Hunter Gaerte said her team took a competitive step forward.
“Against teams we know that have better records, our goal is to compete every point and give ourselves a chance to win,” she said. “When we played them the first time (Sept. 12 in the Fremont Invitational), that was the worst game we played and we were adamant not to do that again.”
Prairie Heights was led by Chloe Riehl with 16 digs and 15 kills and Kalli Aaron with 13 kills and 13 digs. Hunter Kleeberg had 37 assists, Shyanne Duncan had five blocks and Caylee Bachelor had five aces.
For Fremont, Jada Rhonehouse had 12 digs and five kills. Sage Stroh also had five kills. Freshman Paige Baker had seven total blocks, and Kalyn Schlottman had five total blocks. Andrea Barry had 16 digs, Eva Foulk had 15 assists, and Alexis Book had two aces.
Prairie Heights will play in the Bremen Invitational Saturday, then travel to Angola Monday. John Glenn, Culver Academies and Class 3A power NorthWood will be in the Panthers’ pool at Bremen.
Fremont will host NECC leader Lakeland on Tuesday.
