ANGOLA — Both Angola swim teams picked up big wins over Canterbury Thursday night before they have almost a month off until their next meet.
The Hornet girls won 132-29 and the boys were victorious 135-20.
“Again, our depth just helps us big time. I love the depth. I love that some of our best races were with their teammates,” Angola head coach Brian Miller said. “We had 32 season-best times (Thursday), so they just keep getting better each meet. That’s exciting to see.”
Miller said he had some swimmers in different events for a different experience. There was only one event out of 24 that Angola did not finish in first Thursday.
On the girls side, Hannah Conley won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:24.48. Grace Shelburne took first in the 200 individual medley at 2:41.68.
Frances Krebs touched the wall first in the 50 free in a time of 26.57, and she won the 500 freestyle in 5:58.47. Maddie Toigo had a narrow victory in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.21, then she picked up her second win of the night in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.93.
McKenna Powers came in first in the 100 freestyle at 1:05.11, and she took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:22.31.
The Angola girls took first in all three relays and by plenty of time.
On the boys side, Marcus Miller won the 200 free with a quick time of 1:58.67. He also was the top placer in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.06.
Zacchaeus Creager took first in the 200 IM at a time of 2:20.62. Freshman Ethan Sanders won the 50 free by over a second at 24.93, then won the 100 breaststroke by almost 10 seconds in 1:09.68. Ethan Bussema touched first in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.39.
Jacob Pontorno placed first in the 500 free in a time of 6:10.27.
The Hornet boys won all three relays comfortably.
Angola is off until Thursday, Jan. 14 with a home meet against Adams Central, which means the time spent in the pool over the holidays will need be utilized wisely.
“These two weeks here is always tough. People travel a little bit, less this year obviously. I’m looking to see them come in the pool and really grind and fight through it,” Miller said. “If they want to take that next step, it’s going to happen in the next two to three weeks as we get into early January and taper down for sectionals.”
