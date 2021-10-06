SYRACUSE — West Noble and Lakeland will play in the Class 2A Wawasee Sectional final Saturday afternoon after earning semifinal wins on Wednesday evening.
The Chargers were solid all-around in defeating NorthWood 3-1 in the first semifinal, then the Lakers stunned Angola 4-2xx for only their second win of the season.
In the second semifinal, Lakeland jumped out to a 3-0 lead 18 minutes, 21 seconds into the contest, then built the lead up to 4-0. It was a 4-1 match at the half.
In the first semifinal, West Noble’s Alex Liera opened the scoring with 13:16 left in the first half by knocking home a centering pass from Henry Torres. Torres made a run down the sideline in front of the Panther bench and dribbled past two NorthWood players before setting up Liera. That play wide countered the Panthers’ alignment with five guys on defense.
“We stayed disciplined and followed our game plan,” Chargers coach Abel Zamarripa said. “Hard work beats talent and proved we are a championship team.
“Alex is a little guy with a big heart. He can play offense and defense. From box to box, he is a great asset to our team.”
The other three goals were scored on penalty kicks.
Torres scored 59 second in the second half after a NorthWood handball in the box to put West Noble up 2-0. Michael Hahn made his PK for the Panthers (7-9-2) 6:44 into the second half after a Charger handball in the box.
West Noble regained the cushion after Torres was shoved in the box by the Panthers as he was attempting to play a chipped free kick. Julio Macias took the PK and buried it in the back of the net with 18:46 left.
The Chargers (14-4) were strong and sound defensively in keeping NorthWood from having many scoring chances. Goalkeeper Juan Ibarra Jr. was on his toes to leap and grab a big hop off the turf in the second half. He made a big stop on Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez’s header in the box with 8:45 left to preserve West Noble’s two-goal lead.
“We’re excited,” Zamarripa said. “It’s a great thing to be back playing in a sectional final.”
West Noble and Lakeland will play in the sectional final at 2 p.m. at Wawasee High School.
1A Westview Sectional
Westview 3, Central Noble 0
In the first semifinal in Emma, Teague Misner had two goals to lead the Warriors. Gramm Egli had a goal and an assist.
Westview will play in its sectional final at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
1A Wabash Sectional
Blackhawk Christian 1,
Lakewood Park 0
The Panthers’ tough season came to an end. The Braves will play Wabash in the sectional final on Saturday at 2 p.m.
