ANGOLA — Elite college softball teams have a variety of traits.
One of these is depth — at every position.
That’s especially true for pitching, and the Trine University softball team headed to this week’s NCAA Division III finals with four excellent pitchers it can throw at opponents.
The Thunder’s pitching staff is anchored by sophomore Adrienne Rosey, junior Anna Koeppl, sophomore Lauren Clausen and sophomore Elizabeth Koch.
Each hurler brings a different style to the table, and each can be ready to enter a game at a moment’s notice depending on the team’s needs.
Rosey, from Schoolcraft, Mich., established herself as the Thunder’s ace this season. Rosey, a hard thrower, enters this NCAA D3 finals at 14-7 with a stellar 0.99 earned run average, 141 strikeouts and just 12 walks. She also has a save and has been the Thunder’s workhorse with 113 innings pitched.
Koeppl, meanwhile, a Perrysburg, Ohio product, has been battling a shoulder issue and has had her innings limited by the coaching staff for most of the season. After starting the season pitching three innings or so in a game, she’s gradually gathered strength as the season progressed and regularly pitches at least four innings now.
“I’m getting stronger,” Koeppl said Monday afternoon. “I’m really grateful to still be able to pitch and battle through it.”
With one more year on the horizon, Koeppl said she’ll look to get the injury nailed down and addressed on a more aggressive basis in the offseason.
During the Thunder’s tournament run, she’s pitched into the fifth inning on several occasions. Koeppl is 9-3 with a 2.49 ERA, striking out 46 with just five free passes.
Clausen, from Elk Grove, Ill., has worked herself into somewhat of a closer role, often coming in to relieve Koeppl. Clausen is also somewhat of a hard thrower, and is 5-0 with 67 strikeouts against just 20 walks and a 1.31 ERA.
Clausen said she enjoyed moving into more of a closer role for Koeppl. “We’re both very different pitchers,” Clausen said. “I throw my curve and riseball pretty well. It’s good to have a different mix of pitchers.”
The move to a closer mentality has been a bit of a challenge, Clausen said.
“I try to stay focused, pay attention to the game more, notice what’s going on and be ready to ramp up my warmups if I see Anna struggling,” Clausen said.
Koch, a Franklin, Wisconsin, product, hasn’t seen as has much action as her staff mates, logging just 30 and two-thirds innings pitched. But she has also been a key contributor to the Thunder’s success in 2022. She’s 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA, 25 strikeouts and just 11 walks.
Koeppl said the quartet’s differences make them a stronger unit.
“I don’t throw as hard, and I try to keep the ball down,” Koeppl said. “We play a lot of doubleheaders, and that change between pitchers can be hard for teams to adapt to.”
Koch said she is similar to Koeppl in that she doesn’t throw as hard. “I bring a pretty good changeup,” Koch said. “It’s really important to have four pitchers.”
Rosey, meanwhile, said her riseball is her out pitch. “Lauren and I both throw pretty hard,” Rosey said. “It’s a good mix between the four of us. We can put any of us out there and be confident we can win.”
Trine has won 32 of its last 36 games after an 0-7 start against very tough competition to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title, then the MIAA tournament crown, then its NCAA Division III regional, then a super regional it hosted last weekend to punch its ticket to Salem.
After the rough start, all four Trine pitchers said the team needed a spark, and the team got it from a heart-to-heart talk with coaches after a 6-4 loss to Kalamazoo in the first game of a doubleheader in Angola on April 19.
The Thunder haven’t lost since.
“We knew from day 1 that this was a special group, and getting through those losses made us stronger,” Clausen said.
Thunder coach Donnie Danklefsen said the way the team responded to the adversity and his challenge showed its character and spirit.
And the depth is why the team is back in the D3 finals for the first time since 2019, Danklefsen said.
“We don’t have to rely on just one or two kids,” Danklefsen said Monday before the Thunder left for Virginia. “Teams that have to do that aren’t here anymore.”
Being able to shift gears pitching-wise on a dime during a game is something not all teams are able to do, and Danklefsen said he’s fortunate to have a variety of arms with different looks and styles to throw at an opposing lineup.
“The trust we have in our four kids, and the ability to keep them fresh, has been huge,” Danklefsen said. “None of them are tired, none of them have overthrown, and they all understand that if it’s not their day to pitch, they stay ready. Next girl up.”
The No. 6 seeded Thunder open the D3 finals today at 6:30 p.m. against No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State. Their pod in the double-elimination tournament also includes No. 2 Salisbury, Md., and No. 7 Millikin, Ill.
The other four-team grouping features No. 1 Christopher Newport, Virginia; No. 4. Texas Lutheran; No. 5 Berry, Ga.; and No. 8 Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Mass.
