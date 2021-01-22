CHURUBUSCO — Angola’s girls basketball team pulled out a 40-point win over host Churubusco in the first game of a varsity doubleheader on Friday, 67-27.
The teams played a competitive first quarter, with the Eagles only having a seven-point, 17-10 deficit by the end of the stanza after 3-pointers by Audrey Huelsenbeck and Jorja DeBolt and buckets from Mariah Hosted and Brielle Shearer.
Angola’s Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach set the tone for the Hornets, scoring six and seven points, respectively, in the first quarter.
Angola’s defense took over in the second quarter, only allowing three Churubusco points while the offense put up 17 points, including 11 from Knoll.
At halftime, the Hornets led 34-13.
The third quarter was similar to the second, as Angola racked up 23 points and held Churubusco to five, sending the Eagles into an impossible 57-18 hole.
The Eagles scored nine in the fourth, including five from Shearer, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Knoll led Angola with 22 points, followed by Kylie Caswell with 12.
Shearer and DeBolt led the Eagles with seven points apiece, followed by Huelsenbeck with six, Cara DeBolt with four and Hosted with three.
The loss drops Churubusco to 5-15 going into the last week of the regular season, with games at South Adams and Central Noble on the schedule.
Angola improves to 16-3 with the win.
