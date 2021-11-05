Prep Girls Basketball Chargers down Bruins in opener
WATERFORD MILLS — West Noble opened the 2021-22 season with a 63-36 win over Bethany Christian Thursday.
Jazmyn Smith finished with a game-high 29 points for the Chargers. She was 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Alexia Mast and Mackensy Mabie each had nine.
Zoe Willems led the Bruins with 19 points.
In other area action, Churubusco won its opener over Lakewood Park, 49-33. In a losing effort, Ava McGrade finisehd with 10 points. Grace Merkel had seven points, and Maddie Beck had six.
College Soccer Thunder advance to second straight MIAA final with golden goal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team upset the sixteenth nationally ranked Calvin Knights (15-3-2) in overtime 1-0 Wednesday night to send the Thunder (11-7-1) to its second straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament championship match.
The MIAA regular season champions outshot Trine 18-13 for the match (10-6 in the second half), but goalkeeper Troy Saylor made four of his five saves in the last 45 minutes to hold the Knights scoreless and earn his fifth shutout this season.
Tyler Murphy, assisted by Francesco Mazzei, scored the winning goal in the 100th minute of extra time, his fifth game-winning goal and 16th overall of the season. Murphy is tied for first in the conference in goals scored.
The Thunder will play Kalamazoo (11-3-3) in the championship match Saturday. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m.
