ANGOLA — Ashlyn Meyer earned a prominent place on an Angola volleyball team loaded with talent, and it didn’t come immediately.
That work ethic should bode well for Meyer in the NCAA Division II ranks, as she signed with the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon.
Meyer committed to the Greyhounds in her junior year. She considered a couple of NCAA Division I programs in Eastern Illinois and South Alabama and a few NAIA programs, including Indiana University Kokomo. But the small campus on the south side of Indianapolis fit her best.
“I like the smaller environment of a D2 school,” Meyer said. “I love that the campus is in its own little bubble. I practiced with the team and went there for a camp.
“I love the coach (Jason Reed). He talked to me throughout and is an open book. We respect each other.
“It’s such a relief (to sign). I’m always on top of it and knew that this was the place for me.”
The 6-foot Meyer became a go-to hitter during the second half of last season after playing junior varsity ball in her freshman and sophomore seasons. That ready for primetime play last season continued this fall as she led the Hornets in kills with 339 in helping the team win its first sectional championship since 1996.
Meyer was third on the team in hitting percentage with .321, and also had 151 digs, 49 total blocks, and an 83.2 serve percentage with 17 aces. The daughter of Chris and Lynette Meyer also cleanly received 214 serves with only 27 errors in serve receive.
“Ashlyn is truly a success story,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said. “We had to teach her an arm swing. At 6 foot and not playing right away (on varsity) can be frustrating.
“Ashlyn has great maturity and trusted that it’s a process and grew more and more. She has God-given ability, but has worked so hard with the God-given ability and is an amazing young woman with a wonderful family and is wonderful in her faith.”
Meyer was proud of how her Hornet volleyball career ended despite a tough five-set loss to Bellmont in a semifinal match of the Class 3A Norwell Regional. The Squaws went on to be the 3A state runner-up.
“It was unbelievable,” Meyer said. “There were 11 of us seniors and it’s been more of a family. We were on the same page and it was easier to play that way.”
The Greyhounds are 18-8 overall heading into their final weekend of regular season play. They are in fifth place in the 16-team Great Lakes Valley Conference with a 9-4 record.
Indianapolis is pretty young with only three seniors on the roster, setter Alyssa Spears, defensive specialist Jena Davis and right-side hitter Julia Kruzan. All of its major offensive weapons will likely return next season, including junior outside hitter Taylor Jacquay, a Heritage High graduate. She is second on the team in kills with 273, and has 184 digs.
