FORT WAYNE — Volleyball season ended for Garrett and continued for Angola in Saturday’s semifinal round at the Class 3A Bishop Dwenger Sectional Saturday morning.
The Hornets (21-8) scored a three-set sweep over Concordia, 25-23, 27-25, 25-14 in the morning match.
Later, the Railroaders (29-4) saw their season come to an end in three sets to Bishop Dwenger, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11. The Saints entered the day at 27-2, ranked third in the final Class 3A Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association and 24th in all classes.
“They’re a really solid team and they played a great match,” Garrett coach Lydia Gard said afterwards.
The Railroaders have nothing to hang their heads about, posting back-to-back 29-win seasons, best of any Garrett sports team.
“We’re proud of that,” Gard said. “We had a lot of career milestones this year. Emma Hirchak got 1,000 assists and 1,000 kills. Logan Smith got 1,000 digs to add to the 1,000 she had last year. She set three school records for career numbers digs, assists and kills.
“We’ve just had some tremendous moments this season,” the Garrett coach said. “I reminded the girls that all but one team in each class ends their season with a loss. We need to keep in mind all of the hard work and all of the highs we had this season, and really be proud of what we accomplished this season.”
On Oct 1, Gard recorded her 100th win as Garrett coach.
Saturday, Smith led Garrett with nine kills. Hirchak had five and Morgan Ostrowski picked up four.
Taylor Gerke picked up 11 assists and Smith had seven. Hirchak served two aces and Ostrowski had two digs.
Entering morning play, the Saints had lost just eight sets all season. Their losses have been to IHSVA overall No. 4 New Castle in five sets on Sept. 19 and in two sets to IHSVA overall No. 6 LaPorte Sept. 26. The Saints own victories this season over Class 3A No. 1 Bellmont (No. 17 overall) and to McCutcheon (4A, No. 16 overall).
Junior Eva Hudson recorded 20 kills and junior Kristin Bobay added nine to power Bishop Dwenger.
Senior Maria Reecer and junior Emma Lyons served two aces each. Lyons added 20 digs. Senior Olivia Tellez had 33 assists.
Hudson picked up four kills as Dwenger raced to an 18-9 lead. Reecer served an ace before the Saints closed out the first set.
Garrett hit two spikes out of play, Dwenger’s Lexi Zimmerman put down four kills, senior Olivia Clark had a block and Bobay added a block for a 14-5 lead in the second set.
The Railroaders showed some spunk, however, as Smith got two kills. Hirchak served an ace and got two kills of her own, but a Garrett serve into the net ended the second set at 25-15.
Bobay put down two kills. Hudson served an ace and delivered a blistering kill from the back row for an 11-4 lead in the third set.
Lyons and Zimmerman had aces as the lead reached 19-7. Garrett got a kill from Kinleigh Smith and a block from Ostrowski, but Bishop Dwenger wasn’t about to let up. Bobay spiked two more points and Tellez ended the match with an ace.
Angola 3, Concordia 0
In the first match, Angola fought off stiff challenges from Concordia (19-9) before cruising to a third-set victory.
Six-foot, four-inch freshman Morgan Gaerte led the Hornets with 20 kills. Sophomore Brea Harris added six kills.
The first set was tied nine times — the last at 15-all — before Angola appeared to take hold on Kady Conrad’s block. Later, Makailah Thompson served an ace and Lindsey Call added a tip for a 20-15 lead.
The Hornets were called for a double hit, and Concordia’s Nicole Pape put down a spike to close the gap to 24-23. Harris ended the set, however, slamming a spike off a block.
Set two started in a similar fashion, with five ties before Gaerte served two aces for a 12-10 lead. The Cadets got two kills from Aniya Martin and one from Taylor Hepburn to tie the match at 22.
Concordia took the lead when Angola was called for net interference, but Harris drew her team even with a kill. Each team was called for net interference, and the Hornets hit a spike out of play for one last tie at 25-all.
Olivia Thomas put the Hornets in front with a kill and a 26-25 lead. After Concordia dug up one of her spikes in the middle, Gaerte sent one down the line for the winning point and a 2-0 lead.
After two even matches, Angola showed it had more left in the tank.
Kills by two kills by Gaerte and Call, one each from Conrad and Rachel Cockroft, and a block by Call staked Angola to a 13-8 lead. Harris later added a block to extend the margin to 16-9.
Hepburn tried to keep Concordia in it with a kill, but Gaerte scored a kill from the back row and Harris served an ace. Gaerte ended the match with four kills and an ace.
Prairie Heights falls in 2A Fairfield final
In Benton, the host Falcons defeated Prairie Heights in a sectional final for the second straight year. Fairfield won on Saturday night 25-11, 25-11, 25-20.
The Falcons (18-14) swept Westview in a semifinal match earlier in the day 25-13, 25-19, 25-7. The Warriors finished their season with a 3-28 record.
The Panthers (24-10) overcame a test in their semifinal contest by Churubusco to win three sets to one.
Prairie Heights won the first set 25-18, then Churubusco tied it, winning the second set 25-23. The Panthers closed the door in the next two sets, winning them 25-18, 25-17.
The Eagles finished 2020 with a 10-18 record.
Snider 3, DeKalb 0
In the Class 4A sectional semifinal at Snider, the host Panthers had to work for the first set then won the next two sets with less resistance from the Barons.
The set scores were 27-25, 25-16, 25-20.
DeKalb finished with a 6-16 record.
Wawasee 3, Lakeland 1
In the Class 3A Sectional at Tippecanoe Valley, the Warriors upset the Lakers in a competitive, four-set battle.
Wawasee took the first set 25-22, then Lakeland controlled the second set 25-15.
The Warriors narrowly won the next two sets, winning them each by two points, 30-28 and 26-24.
Emma Dippon led Wawasee with 19 kills, and Dylan Konieczny added 16 kills. Amanda scored 47 assists. The Warriors had five players finish with double-digit kills in the win.
Lakeland, the Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion, ended up 22-8. That is an eight-win improvement from 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.