BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Wyatt Marks had two touchdowns, and Hunter Bianski blocked a punt that turned into a touchdown to help Churubusco defeat Prairie Heights 35-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division game at Hubert Cline Field Friday.
Marks rushed 13 times for 102 yards.
Riley Buroff was 7-of-12 passing for Churubusco for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also ran nine times for 57 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kuper Papenbrock.
Croix Haberstock recovered the blocked punt and took it 12 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Eagles (3-2, 1-1 NECC Small) led 28-0 at half, then scored on the first possession of the second half.
Prairie Heights (2-3, 0-2) only had 89 yards of total offense.
West Noble 13, Fairfield 7
In Benton, Julio Macias drilled a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Chargers (2-3, 1-1 NECC Big).
He hit one from 24 yards and another from 33 that put West Noble up six with 28.4 left.
West Noble took the lead in the third quarter when Peter Bradley scored from four yards out, and the extra point by Macias gave them the lead.
Bradley rushed for 62 yards, and Zach Beers had 68 rushing yards.
Quinn Kitson scored the lone touchdown for the Falcons.
Fairfield turned the ball over four times, and West Noble did three times.
