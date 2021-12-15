LAGRANGE — After a first quarter that wasn’t up to the standard of Angola girls basketball, the Hornets turned their defensive pressure up a notch and defeated Lakeland 50-35 Wednesday night.
The Hornets (7-5, 4-2 NECC) held the conference’s leading scorer Faith Reihl to just three points, which didn’t come until the late in the third quarter.
Leah Snyder took care of the painted area for Angola and finished with 17 points with multiple putbacks. Lauren Leach ended up with 13 points.
Lakeland’s leading scorer on Wednesday was Peyton Hartsough with 11. Alivia Rasler chipped in eight.
Lakeland (6-7, 1-4) controlled the first quarter and Hartsough scored six of her points during the period.
A shot just inside the arc from Pilar Canedo made it a 6-2 game, then Leach answered with a three from the top of the key.
The Lakers scored the last three points of the first quarter for a 9-5 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Hornets’ defense took it up a notch and nearly held the Lakers scoreless for the eight-minute period. Rasler hit a lay-up with two minutes left in the half.
Leach held Riehl scoreless in the first. The Hornet senior was able to steal the ball from Riehl and took it all the away for the score. Tyrah Stillman got a putback for the 19-11 lead before halftime.
The Hornets kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Snyder scored seven of the first eight points of the third quarter for Angola to extend the lead to 15 points. A bucket by Cara Schackow ended the 7-0 run by the Hornets.
Lakeland hung around, but were unable to get the margin back to single digits the rest of the way.
After Riehl’s three points, Alexis Stillman had a putback, then Kylie Caswell got a steal and score.
Hartsough cut it to 35-22 at the end of the third quarter with a three-point buzzer-beater.
The Lakers were getting shots to fall. Hayden Frost banked in a three to cut it to 10 with three minutes left, but Angola answered with a score of its own every time.
The Hornets are off until Monday night when they travel to Woodlan. Lakeland’s next game is also on the road, at Eastside on Saturday.
