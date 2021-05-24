FREMONT — Fremont’s baseball team set a new program record with its 22nd win of the season Monday as it fought back to beat Bronson, Michigan, 2-1 on senior night.
Dylan Smith singled with one out in the top of the first inning for the Vikings (10-18) and scored when Nolan Ray reached on Ethan Bock’s error at second base with two outs.
Ray kept Fremont off the scoreboard until the sixth.
Senior Jaden Zuccolotto tripled into the right field corner with one out. Then Bock followed by laying down a bunt against Bronson’s drawn-in infield. The Vikings could not make a play and Zuccolotto scored to tie it at 1.
The Eagles (22-6) walked off to victory after two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the seventh against the Vikings reliever Smith.
Gabel Pentecost singled and stole second, then scored on Nick Miller’s double to deep left. That’s Miller’s 43rd run batted in this season.
Senior Kameron Colclasure (5-3) went the distance pitching for the win for Fremont. Her allowed an unearned run and two hits, walked none and struck out five. He also doubled and walked offensively.
Zuccolotto had three hits and two stolen bases for the Eagles. Bock had two hits and three stolen bases.
Fremont ends its regular season today at Fairfield.
F.W. South Side 6, Central Noble 3
In Albion, Dylan Eggl and Cade Weber each had two hits for the Cougars (11-5) in their regular season finale, and Jaxon Copas drove in a run.
CN outhit the Archers 10-8. But the home team was hurt by six errors.
Noah Christopher went the distance on the mound for Central Noble and took the loss. He had three strikeouts.
