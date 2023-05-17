ANGOLA — For the Trine University softball team, the 2023 season feels a lot like the 2022 season. Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships leading to a trip to the NCAA Division III tournament.
But the Thunder are hoping the script for 2023 is a tad different than 2022. Trine fell just short of a national title last year, falling to Christopher Newport in the national championship series in Salem, Virginia.
The top-seeded Thunder are again hosting a regional, along with No. 2 seed Wartburg, Iowa, No. 3 Millikin, Ill., and No. 4 Waynesburg (Pa.).
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen likes how his team is playing as the regional approaches.
The Thunder have won 12 straight since a 4-2 loss to Calvin in the first game of a doubleheader on April 18 — their only loss of the MIAA season.
Danklefsen said this year’s squad has more depth, especially pitching.
“We have more power, and we’ve elevated our defense,” Danklefsen said.
And the Thunder have four strong pitchers.
The Thunder weren’t as familiar with first-round foe Waynesburg, so some film study was on the agenda for Danklefsen and his staff after practice Tuesday night.
But with a number of players back from last year’s national runners-up — and the regional on the Thunder’s home turf at SportONE/Parkview Field — Danklefsen and his team are right where they want to be.
“We’re going to approach it as another home game on our field,” Danklefsen said.
The Thunder are relatively healthy as the regional approaches. Senior outfielder Ellie Trine missed the MIAA tournament with a hamstring issue but will be back for the regional tournament run. Junior pitcher Adrienne Rosey has not pitched in 2023 and out for the year with a nagging shoulder injury, but is expected back for 2024.
Graduate outfielder Cassie Woods, a transfer from Eastern Connecticut State, leads the Thunder in hitting at .451 with 13 doubles and 25 runs batted in.
Freshman Debbie Hill has made a splash right off the bat for Trine, both in the circle and at the plate. As one of the Thunder’s top two pitchers, Hill is 9-3 with a 1.06 earned run average and 89 strikeouts. When not pitching, Hill holds down the designated player slot, where she’s hitting .431 and leading the team with 12 homers and 45 RBIs, to go along with 15 doubles and a pair of triples.
Senior Anna Koeppl has been the Thunder’s other top hurler, going a stellar 13-0 with a minuscule 0.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts.
Here is a brief look at the other three teams in the Angola Regional.
· Wartburg (23-16). The Knights, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are the champions of the American Rivers Conference. They faced Trine on both teams’ spring trip to Florida, where the Thunder prevailed in a March 4 contest 6-4 in eight innings in Winter Haven.
The Knights are led at the plate by Reegan Deputy, who’s batting .383 with seven homers and 32 RBIs. She has a .664 slugging percentage and a 1.112 OPS.
Ashley Nelson is Wartburg’s best pitcher, with a 12-8 record and 1.45 ERA. Nelson has 86 strikeouts.
• Millikin (30-9) won the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Tournament championship to punch its ticket to Angola, besting Illinois Wesleyan.
Millikin is led by Anna Enlow, batting .393 with three homers and 24 RBIs. Their top hurler is Aly Armstrong, who is 16-2 with a 1.65 ERA and 141 strikeouts.
• Waynesburg (29-8) won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets are led by Ella Brookman, who is batting .429 with a homer and 31 RBIs. She has clubbed 13 doubles and four triples.
Waynesburg’s best pitcher is Sydney Wilson, who is 17-4 with a 1.32 ERA and 105 strikeouts. Hitters are batting .202 against her.
In the first round today, Wartburg plays Millikin at 2 p.m., then Trine plays Waynesburg at 4:30 p.m.
Tournament schedule
Today’s schedule features Wartburg and Millikin at 2 p.m., with Trine and Waynesburg wrapping up the first day of action at 4:30 p.m.
The Angola Regional, like 15 of the 16 other NCAA Division III regionals, is a double-elimination affair. The schedule for Friday will feature the winners of Games 1 and 2 at noon, with the losers of those games meeting at 2:30 p.m. A 5 p.m. contest will feature the Game 3 loser against the Game 4 winner.
The winner of Friday’s final game will play the undefeated team in the winner’s bracket for the championship at noon. A 2:30 p.m. ultimate final will follow if the undefeated team in the regional loses in the first championship game.
The only outlier to that regional setup is on the West Coast, where Linfield (Ore.) will host Redlands (Calif.) in a best-of-5 regional series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.