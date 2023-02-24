GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a quick exit for the Trine University men’s basketball team at this year’s incarnation of the MIAA Tournament. The No. 2 seeded Thunder were upset by No. 4 Hope Friday night at Van Noord Arena on the Calvin University campus, 67-56.
With the loss, the Thunder dropped to 22-4 on the 2022-23 season and now will have to wait until Monday to see if they can extend their season with an at-large bid to the upcoming NCAA Division III Tournament.
Meanwhile, over at DeVos Fieldhouse at Hope College in Holland, the No. 2 Trine women survived a scare from No. 3 Calvin, 66-61 to advance to Saturday night’s championship game against Hope, a 58-53 winner of the second semifinal of the night against Albion.
The two top seeds will meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the tournament hardware and automatic NCAA Division III Tournament.
At Calvin, the Thunder got off to a good start, surging out to an 6-2 early lead- but Hope quickly rallied and the two teams traded the lead for much of the first half. The Thunder trailed the Flying Dutch 40-38 at halftime.
The Thunder went scoreless for more than nine minutes in the second half, which helped Hope build a double-digit lead down the stretch.
Trine shot just 27 percent from the field in the second half (6-for-22).
Senior guard Connor Jones led Trine with 14 points. Senior forward Brent Cox added 11 and guard Grant Pahl rounded out a trio of Thunder in double figures with 10.
Evan Thomas had 19 points to lead all scorers for Hope.
This was the third meeting of the 2022-23 season between the two teams, and Trine coach Brooks Miller expected it would be hard to ring up a third win over the Flying Dutchmen.
“Hope did a great job tonight of dictating what they wanted to do,” Miller said. “They got the ball to the middle of the floor with that offense, and we weren’t able to keep them out of there. That’s what it really came down to.”
No. 2 Trine women 66,
No. 3 Calvin 61
Meanwhile, over in Holland, the Thunder got a scare, but pulled away late to make Saturday night’s finals.
Trine (21-5) led 36-25 at halftime but the Knights rallied in the third, outscoring the Thunder 22-12 in the third to trail just 48-47 at the final stop.
Trine got some late stops and key free throws in the closing minutes to survive the stiff challenge by the Knights.
Makayla Ardis led Trine with 21 points. Katie Tate added 14 and Sidney Wagner chipped in with 11.
