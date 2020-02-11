ANGOLA – Angola’s boys basketball team lost to Leo 35-26 in a non-conference contest between Class 3A sectional rivals Tuesday night at the Hornets’ Nest.
The Lions (12-6) led from start to finish in the low-scoring affair. The Hornets (10-7) did not let the game get away from them, but could not make enough shots to turn the game in their favor.
Leo led 8-2 six minutes into the contest.
Angola got within four points midway through the fourth quarter, then Leo scored the next six points to lead 32-22 with under two minutes left.
Blake Davison led the Lions with 13 points, including 10 in the first half. Zack Troyer had nine points and DJ Allen scored eight.
Joel Knox paced the Hornets with 13 points. They also had 10 points from Dyer Ball, two from Gage King and one point from Brian Parrish. Angola missed all 12 of its three-point attempts.
The Hornets will travel to Bellmont Friday night while the Lions will play at Columbia City for a key Northeast 8 Conference game.
